13 Lies All Mothers Tell Their Children

Moms love their kids, but there are times when they might tell a little white lie, just to keep their peace of mind.

Whether it’s to get your child to behave or spare yourself a second of quiet, every mom should have a few of these lines in their arsenal to hand to their children when they want to avoid a tantrum, blowup or a sulky toddler.

For better or worse, here are just a few of the lies nearly all parents have told their kids.

“Your toy is broken.”

Broken or simply out of batteries? The child may never know. But you will, and you’ll know that no more batteries means no more flashing lights, or electronic noises, or whirring motors or just about anything else that might disturb a moment of quiet.

“You wouldn’t like this it’s too spicy.”

It’s a well-known fact that many kids dislike spicy food, and plenty of moms have used this to their advantage when they’re snacking on something they don’t exactly want to share. Tell the kid it’s too spicy, and chances are they won’t want it anymore.

“Wendy’s is closed.”

Don’t feel like getting your child fast food, but also want to avoid an argument? A simple solution — tell them the restaurant is closed. While this might not work every time, since they’ll eventually figure it out, it’s definitely an option when a Frosty just isn’t a good idea.

“Doc McStuffins is asleep right now.”

While it can be nice to have the kids zoned out in front of the television for a while, sometimes a mom just can’t take another episode of her child’s favorite show. Therefore, their favorite character is sleeping and they won’t wake up until mom decides.

“We ran out of chicken nuggets.”

They’re your child’s favorite food and you’ve got plenty, but there are some nights you don’t want to hassle about dinner and you want them to get their nutrients from something other than a freezer food. So, you make a healthy dinner and tell them the nuggets are no more.

“The tooth fairy will only come if you floss.”

Dental hygiene is important, and if that’s what it takes to get the kids to floss, then so be it.

“That sign says behave.”

Dealing with an unruly toddler in a public place? Try this solution on for size — tell them that sign they can’t read says they have to behave.

“Mom’s going to sleep now too.”

She’s not, but she wants you to. And once you’re asleep, she’s going to sit on the couch by herself, eat ice cream and watch Netflix.

“I’d give you candy if we had any.”

For those times you don’t really want to share that hidden bag of Hershey’s Kisses you have stashed in your bedroom. And after all, you don’t want your kids getting any cavities from too much sugar.

“Santa Claus is watching.”

Every kid wants to be on the nice list, so using this reminder might just get yours to behave.

“If we buy that teddy bear, he’ll miss his friends.”

Maybe you have a child whose bed is already cluttered with stuffed animals, maybe you don’t want to spend your money on a bear they’ll play with for one day before disregarding, or maybe you don’t want to carry another bag. Either way, a bit of a guilt trip may do the trick if your child has their eye on an animal friend.

“You’re not the boss around here.”

They shouldn’t be, but sometimes the kids really do run things around the house and you need them to know who should actually be in charge.

“Maybe.”

Everyone knows that when a mom says “maybe,” it usually means “no,” but parents also know that when a child hears “maybe,” they might forget about the request. Unlikely, but worth a shot.

