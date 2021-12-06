Instant Pot Cyber Week Models Are Still on Sale but the Instant Pot Deals Probably Won’t Last Much Longer

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals continue. It’s not too late — yet! — to get a really great deal on the Instant Pot, one of the most popular kitchen appliances this holiday season.

If you haven’t bought one, but , Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Week deals have you intrigued, then you’ve come to the right place. Like the multi-tasking kitchen appliance, this is a multi-tasking guide, outlining Instant Pot models, and highlighting the best Instant Pot sales right now at Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The prices are still as good now as they were on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some exceptions. But if history is any judge, this sale on Instant Pots won’t last long. And once it’s over, you may need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to see these kind of deals again.

Don’t know what the big deal is about the Instant Pot? First things first: The Instant Pot is the name brand of a line of multi-use pressure cookers that promise to replace your other kitchen gadgets, including slow cookers, yogurt makers, rice cookers, steamers and .

Pressure cooking is a technique that prepares beans, meats, stews and more under high-pressure conditions. Pressure cooks food much more quickly than a similarly shaped slow cooker. Instant Pots come with safety features, such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, making pressure cooking seem like — well, a low-pressure endeavor.

Chefs and home cooks alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available both in cookbooks and online. Many people are making healthier Instant Pot recipes to lose weight.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular Instant Pot models, and where you can still get last-minute Cyber Monday deals on them today. We’ve even included recipe ideas to get you inspired. Many of these recipes work for any of the Instant Pot products featured below.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $60 at Target

If you’re ready for more features, opt for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. This 9-in-1 model, like the 7-in-1 appliances, functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine also features 15 customizable programming options.

Amazon and Target both have the same Cyber Monday deal going — and have available stock, as of time of publication. One thing: The machine pictured on Target’s product page does not say “Instant Pot Duo Plus” (like the one pictured above), nor is the product page labeled “Instant Pot Duo Plus.” But, for what it’s worth, the stated list price is consistent with the Duo Plus, as are the machine’s listed functions.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $60 (reduced from $130)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $80 at Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baker!

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Amazon has the six-quart Instant Pot Pro for nearly 40% off its $130 regular price. We spotted similar Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this model at Macy’s, Crate & Barrel and other retailers.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart): $75 at Wayfair

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it’s another seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

At last look, Amazon didn’t have the Duo Nova in stock. But the good news is, the Wayfair Black Friday sale has the six-quart Duo Nova for 25% off, and it ships for free.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 quart): $75 at Kohl’s

The Instant Pot Ultra is also a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment and a steam-release reset button.

This isn’t a cheap device — it is called the Ultra, after all. But we found it for just $75 at Kohl’s — even after Cyber Monday! — as opposed to its current $140 price at Amazon.

“Even if you don’t cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models,” reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. “Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things.”

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (regularly $150)

Recipes to try:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart): $100 at Amazon



This is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. Air-frying is the trendy cooking technique that uses, in this case, 95% less oil than deep frying. It comes with a multi-level air fryer basket.

If you’re keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp (pictured) works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous vide cooker and food warmer.

Amazon and Target both have $50 off deals on the 6-quart, 11-in-1 Duo Crisp for Cyber Week.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $150)



Recipe to try:

Duo Crisp chicken wings (from Instant Pot Cooking)

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $170 at Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Best Buy’s Black Friday deal on this model is now over, but you can still snag a 30% markdown on the Instant Pot Pro Crisp at Amazon as a late Cyber Monday deal.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $170 (reduced from $250)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $140 at Amazon

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn’t a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch more tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn’t have sleeves — just go with it.)

A 10-in-1 appliance, it can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven, plus as a rotisserie.

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on the 1,800-watt Instant Omni Plus at Amazon is one of the biggest we’ve seen on any product anywhere: more than $100 off.

And while Cyber Monday has passed, Amazon still has a massive $100-off deal on the even-more-tricked-out Instant Omni Pro. The Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $140 (reduced from $250)

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $200 (reduced from $300)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart): $50 at Amazon

If you already own an Instant Pot, there’s no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try. the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, normally $90, is on sale for just $50 for Cyber Monday. (Last we checked, the deal is still available, though you may need to wait a couple weeks to take delivery.) Comes with an air fryer basket and broiling/dehydrating tray.

Note that this Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is ONLY compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use with stainless steel inner pots only.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $50 (regularly $90)

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart): $59 at Walmart

Billed as a Walmart exclusive, this Instant Pot works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer. You can also use it to sauté whatever it is that needs sautéing. Add everything up, and that’s seven functions. But wait, there’s more: This 8-quart Instant Pot features 13 customizable programs for quick meal prep. Instant Pot says the model usually sells for $100. Save 40% by picking it up at as a Walmart late Cyber Monday deal.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart), $59 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Cream of cauliflower soup (from Jeffrey Eisner)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $89 at Amazon

While we admit we didn’t find a Cyber Week deal on this model, this may be the one for you if you’re seeking the classic Instant Pot experience.

The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too.

The Instant Pot Duo features dual pressure settings: high for speedy cooking; and, low for you-really-don’t-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

As with other Instant Pot models, the Duo is available in a variety of sizes. The 3-quart size Instant Pot Duo ($70) is ideal for small kitchens, while the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo ($100) will be a good fit for families or meal preppers. The 6-quart is the most popular size, and the one featured here.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $89

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo R2-D2 (6 quart): $147 at Amazon

All of the convenience of an Instant Pot Duo wrapped up in an adorable R2-D2-themed package. This Star Wars Duo Pot features 14 smart cooking programs. (You can also get this Instant Pot Duo in several other, less-expensive Star Wars themes, including Baby Yoda, Darth Vadar and Storm Trooper.)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo R2-D2 (6 quart), $147

Recipes to try: