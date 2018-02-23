20 Instant Pot Recipes for Weight Loss

Like everyone else this year, we’ve hopped on the Instant Pot bandwagon. This magical small appliance is a miracle worker, combining an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker all in one handy unit! These 20 Instant Pot recipes pack a triple punch for busy families — their fast, they use one pot and the keep your waistline slim! So take a peek and get some inspiration to put that Instant Pot to work!

1. Instant Pot One-Pot Spaghetti with Meat Sauce | 390 calories

You’ll love the fresh, zesty taste of this easy-to-make Instant Pot One-Pot Spaghetti With Meat Sauce, plus this dish comes together in less than 15 minutes start to finish! Get the recipe here.



2. Instant Pot Teriyaki Turkey Meatballs | 244 calories

These 20-Minute Instant Pot Teriyaki Turkey Meatballs are dinner perfection when you need a quick, tasty meal. Serve these flavorful meatballs over rice, quinoa, or steamed veggies. Get the recipe here.

3. 4-Ingredient Salsa Verde Chicken | 120 calories

This 4-Ingredient Salsa Verde Chicken is perfectly moist and tender, and the spices and salsa give it such a lovely burst of flavor. Just 4 ingredients dumped into the Instant Pot and you have a healthy, protein-packed dinner for just 120 calories! Get the full recipe here.

4. Instant Pot Chili | 346 calories

Well Plated by Erin’s Instant Pot Chili is the most efficient and tastiest way to make chili! This chili recipe is rich, hearty and healthy with turkey, black beans and sweet potatoes…talk about comfort food! Get the delicious recipe here.

5. Instant Pot Mongolian Chicken | 340 calories

This flavorful, tender and juicy Instant Pot Mongolian Chicken recipe takes just five minutes to prep and 30 minutes to cook! You and your family will love every bite of this healthy play on Chinese takeout! Get the full recipe here.

6. Instant Pot Chicken Zoodle Soup

The flavors of this uber-healthy Instant Pot Chicken Zoodle Soup from Diethood is to die for. Chock full of healthy veggies like red onion, carrots, celery, and zucchini and healthy boneless skinless chicken breast — this low calorie soup is a win in our book! Get the recipe here.

7. 10-Minute Instant Pot Salmon | 530 calories

We all want to get into the habit of preparing healthy dinners each week. With all the hustle and bustle of life, you sometimes forget to pull out that frozen protein for tonight’s dinner… sound familiar? This 10-Minute Instant Pot Salmon recipe allows you to put frozen solid salmon fillets directly into your Instant Pot. The salmon turns out moist, flakey, and flavorful — ready for a pat of butter, a freshly-cut dill, and a squeeze of lemon. Calorie count includes rice and green beans! Get the recipe here.

8. Instant Pot Beef Drip Sandwiches | 290 calories

These Instant Pot Beef Drip Sandwiches from Slender Kitchen are packed with flavor and surprisingly low calorie with under 300 calories per sandwich. The pepperoncini beef, made with onions, pepperoncinis, and Italian seasoning, is piled high into a warm bun and topped off with sliced peppers and cheese. Get this recipe that is ready in an hour here.

9. Instant Pot Skinny Broccoli Cheddar Soup | 198 calories

You’ll love this healthier version of Instant Pot Skinny Broccoli Cheddar Soup! The normal fat-ladden cream base gets a healthy upgrade and is made from pureed yellow potatoes. It is thick, creamy, cheesy and decadent. Get the recipe here.

10. Instant Pot Turkey-Stuffed Peppers | 399 calories

What can’t you make in an Instant Pot? These Instant Pot Turkey-Stuffed Peppers from healthy cooking maven, Gina Homolka of Skinnytaste are so easy to make, and very tasty — the perfect comfort food on a cold weeknight! Get the recipe here.

11. Instant Pot Faux-tisserie Chicken | 91 calories

Is a rotisserie chicken a staple meal or ingredient at your house? Store-bought rotisserie chicken is definitely a convenience, but the ingredient label can be a little scary! This recipe contains no additives—just chicken, olive oil, onions, garlic, and seasonings. Plus! This recipe is Whole 30 and Paleo friendly! Ditch the grocery chicken and start cooking your own rotisserie chicken at home—get the recipe here.

12. Paleo Chicken and Broccoli | 540 calories

Try this Paleo Chicken and Broccoli that looks like it just came out of a takeout box. This delicious recipe can be prepped and cooked in your handy dandy Instant Pot in just 20 minutes! Serve it on a bed of cauliflower rice for a Whole 30 compliant meal, or with brown rice! Get the recipe here.

13. Butternut Cauliflower Soup | 121 calories

We’re all about using fresh ingredients whenever possible, but we love the refreshing take that Peas and Crayons has on putting this creamy Butternut Cauliflower Soup together. She gives shortcuts like using frozen, pre-cut vegetables to save time, ideas for added protein to “beef” up the recipe as well as a boat-load of tasty toppings to flavor the soup to your individual liking! Try this yummy recipe here.

14. Chicken and Rice | 298 calories

Easy. Few ingredients. Delicious. This Chicken and Rice recipe comes together in an hour and a half and is worth every second. And that’s it! Just serve the chicken pieces over the rice and add some chopped parsley for garnish, if desired. Get the recipe here.

15. Easy Pressure Cooker Beef and Broccoli | 345 calories

Chinese takeout is amazing. What isn’t amazing is all of the sodium and fat. Check out I Save A 2 Z’s Easy Pressure Cooker Beef and Broccoli that comes in at just 345 calories! The key in this recipe is cutting the beef in thin slices, and against the grain for juicy tender strips of meat that pair well with the crisp, fresh broccoli. Get the recipe here.

16. Turkey Meatball Stroganoff | 310 calories

This tasty dish is going to be on the weekly menu at your house! These delicious turkey meatballs are simmered in a sour cream mushroom sauce, and make the most delicious sauce! If you’re a “sauce person”—you’ll want to double the ingredients for the sauce. Serve this stroganoff over egg noodles, spiralized zucchini, or even rice or quinoa for a great family dinner. Get the recipe here.





17. Sweet-and-Sticky Short Ribs | 298 calories

Yes, you can make short ribs in the Instant Pot. Create fall-off-the-bone tender short ribs in just 30 minutes. These succulent ribs are coated in a sweet and spicy Asian-inspired sauce that doesn’t disappoint. Get the recipe here.

18. Five Ingredient Cheesy Egg Bake | 264 calories

Breakfast for dinner? Yes, please! You’ll love how this Cheesy Egg Bake looks like a big deep dish pizza—cut into big pie wedges and let everyone dig in! Use this recipe as a starting point and add your favorites—bell peppers, turkey sausage, hashbrowns, sweet onion,green onion—the options are endless and delicious! Get the recipe here.

19. Instant Pot Chicken Teriyaki with Rice | 609 calories

Instant Pot Chicken Teriyaki with Rice make s a great weeknight meal that cooks up in just 30 minutes, you even make your own Teriyaki sauce! This recipe cooks the rice along with the meal—the rice gets the delicious flavor of the sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and cooks up nice and tender. Get the recipe here.

20. Low-Carb Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage, an obvious St. Patrick’s day staple can be enjoyed all year long with this Low-Carb Corned Beef and Cabbage recipe from Sugar-Free Mom. The low carb part? No potatoes, although you won’t even miss them with all the flavor this dish brings. Try it here.

Is the slow cooker is more your jam? Check out our best slow cooker recipes.

