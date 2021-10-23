7 Instapot Meals That’ll Have You Drooling

After over a year of nights stuck at home, many people are going to extremes to spice up their home cooking routine, and for a surprising many of those people that means using an Instant Pot. The Instant Pot is a counter-top multi-cooker that has been steadily surging in popularity in recent years — particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond the hardware itself, many people love the seemingly endless array of new recipes you can find for the Instant Pot online.

The Instant Pot can be used as a slow cooker like a crock pot, or as a pressure cooker. It can also be used to cook rice, steam vegetables, make yogurt or keep a finished dish warm. It can also sear meat, meaning fewer dishes to clean up, and sauté any number of ingredients. This means that any recipes you already have can be easily adapted for the “InstaPot” if you so choose. However, many users are looking to get creative and take advantage of the full suite of features their new appliance has.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thankfully, social media has democratized the home-cooked meal. Soups, stews and chilis are accessible in a seemingly infinite variety by joining an online Instant Pot community, and that’s just the beginning. Enthusiasts have been showing each other how to make dips, appetizers, paninis and so much more online, all using this highly coveted appliance.

Whether you’re an Instant Pot veteran or you just unwrapped one as a gift, now is the perfect time to expand your recipe book online. Here is a look at some of the hottest Instant Pot recipes on social media right now.

‘Not Really Chili’s Queso Dip’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Pot® (@instantpotofficial)

The official Instant Pot account on Instagram shared this fan-favorite recipe for a queso dip, apparently inspired by the chain restaurant Chili’s. It was created by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough for their book Instant Pot Bible: the Next Generation, but it is available for free on the Instant Pot website.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meeta | Piping Pot Curry (@pipingpotcurry)

Instagram user Meeta of Piping Pot Curry shared a recipe for the perfect dish to warm up your winter — broccoli cheddar soup. It takes just 30 minutes to make this recipe, which is available on the Piping Pot Curry website now.

Korean BBQ Short Ribs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Pot Recipes Amy Jacky (@pressurecookrecipes)

PressureCookerRecipes.com has the key to mouth-watering ribs at home, to replace those take-out runs before they add up. Korean BBQ short ribs are sure to come out more tender and buttery when cooked in the Instant Pot. The full recipe is available here.

Homemade Yogurt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha | Food Blogger (@everydayfamilycooking)

One promise of the Instant Pot is the ability to make your own yogurt at home, though many miss out on this aspect of the device. With simple recipes like this one from Every Day Family Cooking, you can make yogurt to your dietary and health specifications, without dairy, in this case.

Shrimp Stir Fry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinh Le (@dang_le90s)

Not everything in the Instant Pot needs to be a soup or a dip, as proven by this shrimp stir fry recipe. for those that are wary of cook books, this one is particularly easy to follow because it comes in the form of a video, not text.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Pot® (@instantpotofficial)

Sometimes a snack is all you need, but even then the Instant Pot can help. This simple recipe can give you crispy cauliflower with a kick using simple ingredients that are actually keto-friendly. The recpie comes straight from the Franks Red Hot website.

Mexican Chicken and Rice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn | Food Blogger (@iwashyoudry)

Finally, one major benefit of the Instant Pot is coming out with a meal that looks fancy and complicated, but is actually pretty simple to make. This Mexican chicken and rice dish checks those boxes, courtesy of IWashYouDry.com.