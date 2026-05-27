President Trump Speaks on ‘Extraterrestrial Things’ — Is an Alien Life Confirmation Coming?

President Donald Trump once again caught the attention of alien life truthers (and Polymarket bettors) when he brought up extraterrestrials on Wednesday.

During an cabinet meeting that was open to media, Trump took a bit to reflect on the tenure of Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of national intelligence. In the wake of Gabbard’s announcement that she plans to resign and leave her position on June 30, the POTUS went through some of the information releases she led.

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“We’re releasing a lot of information having to do with extraterrestrial things,” Trump noted. The head of state also expressed his surprise at the loud reception around UFO files being made public.

Trump: "We're releasing a lot of information having to do with extraterential — extraterrestrial, uh, things." pic.twitter.com/6QhCK9HNBl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

“People are very interested,” he noted with surprise.

While was referring to past releases in his comments, he did seemingly add one present-tense note to the end, saying, “We’re releasing all of that information.”

Trump did not specify when the government would release more UFO/extraterrestrial files. (It’s also very likely he was just speaking off the cuff or still referring the the past releases.)

Journalist Aaron Rupar amplified the quotes in question, with Fox News streaming the entire 80-minute session, if you’d like the full context.

Trump Commments Come Amidst Active Prediction Trades on the U.S. Government Confirming Alien Life

(Credit: Orla / iStock / Getty Images // Leon Neal/Getty Images)

All this fuss about UFO files has sparked Polymarket to host a date-based market on the question “Will the US confirm that aliens exist by…?“

The odds are against any reveal happening in 2026, but the highest “yes” odds come by Dec. 31 with a 16% chance. Even with this new Trump comment (and that AI photo the other day) Polymarket odds say that reveal is extremely unlikely to happen by May 31 or June 30. Odds slightly tick up for the Sept. 30 cutoff, but it’s still a longshot.

The resolution terms of the bet state that either “the President of the United States, any member of the Cabinet of the United States, any member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or any US federal agency” must make a “definitive” confirmation of “extraterrestrial life or technology” in order for it to resolve to “yes.”

While those Polymarket betters eagerly await word on alien life, we here at PopCulture.com recommend they watch some X-Files to fill their time. The truth is out there!