Easter Baskets That Are Affordable and Adorable

Joyin 2-pack Easter basket burlap bags (Photo: Amazon) What's better than an Easter basket? An Easter burlap back. This one easily doubles as a receptacle for treats in the morning and then the perfect tool for the Easter egg hunt later in the day. Plus, you get two of them -- it's always easier to buy things as a pair if you have two kids. You get a blue one and a pink one. Joyin 2-pack Easter basket burlap bags, $16 $16 at Amazon

Spider-Man plush Easter basket gift set (Photo: Walmart) Kids get way too much candy for holidays, right? This cool Spider-Man plush Easter basket is candy-free, which means it's safe for children who may have food allergies or sensitivities. This one contains a reusable water bottle, jumbo chalk, stickers and an egg-shaped puzzle. And because it's not all spring-themed, it can be used all year long. If you don't like the Spider-Man theme, this basket is also available in Hello Kitty, Justice League and Frozen 2 themes. Megatoys Spider-Man plush Easter basket gift set, $20 $20 at Walmart

Barbie clear tote bag Easter gift set (Photo: Walmart) Another great candy-free Easter option is this Barbie clear tote bag. It comes with a reusable water bottle, jumbo sidewalk chalk, a flying disc, Barbie stickers and Easter bunny ears for fun. The tote bag can be used as a purse or bag well after Easter is over. They also have one for Disney princesses and fans of L.O.L. Surprise! Barbie clear tote bag Easter gift set, $17 $17 at Walmart

Way to Celebrate Easter plush yellow chick basket (Photo: Walmart) This is a bigger Easter basket (one reviewer described it as "huge") which is good if you really want to spoil your kids for the holiday. Fill it with festive trinkets, delicious candy, decorative eggs or other fun surprises to help get into that springtime mood. Way to Celebrate Easter plush yellow chick basket, $25 $25 at Walmart

Cravebox already filled brown Easter basket (Photo: Amazon) Now here's an Easter basket for adults and kids alike. Don't think about anything, just send this. If you don't like the brown basket, it also comes in blue, pink and purple, as well as a 55-item brown basket. Each package comes with: one egg spike ball, two Easter erasers, one Easter mini notebook, three bunny emoji stickers, one Easter activity book, one Easter sticker sheet, one Peter Popcorn Tails stuffed animal, one Airhead, one Annie's Bunnies package, one Cheez-it bag, two lollipops, one Nabisco cookies package, one Quaker Chewy bar, one Rice Krispies Treat, 17 little candies, one package of Welch's fruit snacks, one Fun Dip, one Mott's fruit snacks, one ZeeZee bar, one package of ZeeZee grahams, one Cubetti, one package of Cookie Thins and one package of Wow pretzels. Cravebox already filled brown Easter basket, $35 $35 at Amazon