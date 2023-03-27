Easter Baskets That Are Affordable and Adorable
Easter is almost here, which is very eggs-citing. (Sorry, we had to. It's basically a requirement to make that joke.) If you're still on the egg hunt for an Easter basket, however, don't fear: these adorable and affordable spring baskets are well within your reach, and ready to fill with a chocolate Easter bunny, jellybeans, eggs, toys, Peeps, pastel candy and more.
Top budget-friendly Easter baskets:
- Way to Celebrate plush chubby cheek Easter bunny basket, $12
- Happy Aplenty 3-pack personalized Easter baskets, $17 after coupon
- Cravebox already filled brown Easter basket, $35
If you prefer a pre-filled basket, don't worry, we have plenty of those options available for you too. It really takes the work out of the holiday. With a range of prices on these affordable Easter baskets, there's something for everyone. And many of the baskets can be reused as decorations throughout the season and again next year. Easter baskets aren't just for kids, either; surprise your partner, roommate, friend, sibling or even your pet with one.
Unsure about how to fill your Easter basket? Check out the under-$10 Easter basket stuffers section at Amazon or Walmart's Easter deals. Plus, we found great Disney Easter toys in this handy guide, and you can even get a free Easter bunny Lego set if you shop now at Lego.com.
Way to Celebrate plush chubby cheek Easter bunny basket
Plush Easter baskets are flying off the shelves this year. Who can resist a basket that doubles as a stuffed animal? This one from Walmart has carrots for ears and everything. You can get a tan bunny, a rainbow bunny or even a chick.
Way to Celebrate plush chubby cheek Easter bunny basket, $12$12 at Walmart
Joyin 2-pack Easter basket burlap bags
What's better than an Easter basket? An Easter burlap back. This one easily doubles as a receptacle for treats in the morning and then the perfect tool for the Easter egg hunt later in the day. Plus, you get two of them -- it's always easier to buy things as a pair if you have two kids. You get a blue one and a pink one.
Joyin 2-pack Easter basket burlap bags, $16$16 at Amazon
Spider-Man plush Easter basket gift set
Kids get way too much candy for holidays, right? This cool Spider-Man plush Easter basket is candy-free, which means it's safe for children who may have food allergies or sensitivities. This one contains a reusable water bottle, jumbo chalk, stickers and an egg-shaped puzzle. And because it's not all spring-themed, it can be used all year long.
If you don't like the Spider-Man theme, this basket is also available in Hello Kitty, Justice League and Frozen 2 themes.
Megatoys Spider-Man plush Easter basket gift set, $20$20 at Walmart
Barbie clear tote bag Easter gift set
Another great candy-free Easter option is this Barbie clear tote bag. It comes with a reusable water bottle, jumbo sidewalk chalk, a flying disc, Barbie stickers and Easter bunny ears for fun. The tote bag can be used as a purse or bag well after Easter is over. They also have one for Disney princesses and fans of L.O.L. Surprise!
Barbie clear tote bag Easter gift set, $17$17 at Walmart
Happy Aplenty 3-pack personalized Easter baskets
The great thing about this Easter basket set, other than the fact that you get three of them for the price, is that it's totally customizable. It comes with Easter eggs, grass, decorative washi tape and letter stickers to personalize each basket with a name.
Happy Aplenty 3-pack personalized Easter baskets, $17 after coupon$17 at Amazon
Way to Celebrate Easter plush yellow chick basket
This is a bigger Easter basket (one reviewer described it as "huge") which is good if you really want to spoil your kids for the holiday. Fill it with festive trinkets, delicious candy, decorative eggs or other fun surprises to help get into that springtime mood.
Way to Celebrate Easter plush yellow chick basket, $25$25 at Walmart
Way To Celebrate blue woodchip Easter basket with swivel handle
There's no shame if you're a traditionalist when it comes to Easter baskets -- I am, too. The woodchip basket seen here has been dyed blue by hand, and the swivel handle makes it easier for kids to tote around. This is the perfect Easter accessory.
Way To Celebrate blue woodchip Easter basket with swivel handle, $9$9 at Walmart
Cravebox already filled brown Easter basket
Now here's an Easter basket for adults and kids alike. Don't think about anything, just send this. If you don't like the brown basket, it also comes in blue, pink and purple, as well as a 55-item brown basket.
Each package comes with: one egg spike ball, two Easter erasers, one Easter mini notebook, three bunny emoji stickers, one Easter activity book, one Easter sticker sheet, one Peter Popcorn Tails stuffed animal, one Airhead, one Annie's Bunnies package, one Cheez-it bag, two lollipops, one Nabisco cookies package, one Quaker Chewy bar, one Rice Krispies Treat, 17 little candies, one package of Welch's fruit snacks, one Fun Dip, one Mott's fruit snacks, one ZeeZee bar, one package of ZeeZee grahams, one Cubetti, one package of Cookie Thins and one package of Wow pretzels.
Cravebox already filled brown Easter basket, $35$35 at Amazon
GBDS Easter sweets 'n' treats gift basket
A-tisket, a-tasket, a pre-filled Easter basket -- all the more time for you to spend egg hunting and hanging out with your loved ones. You can have this sent to a faraway family member's house, and they'll get the treats just in time for Easter. Here's what you get: a pastel spring woodchip basket, peanut M&M candies, Tropical Skittles, Grandma's cream-filled cookies, malted eggs, a Rice Krispies treat, Wonka's Sweetarts candies, Easter marshmallow Peeps, a mini Reese's Easter egg, six foil-wrapped milk chocolate Easter eggs, a mini carrot package filled with jellybeans, an eight-inch jelly and marshmallow Easter scene lollipop and of course, a milk chocolate foil wrapped bunny.
This is the priciest Easter basket on the list, but we think it might be worth it for candy lovers.
GBDS Easter sweets 'n' treats gift basket, $56$56 at Walmart
Easter baskets under $5
There are even more inexpensive Easter baskets, like this one. Get a five-quart plastic bunnies bucket and get ready to fill it up with Easter basket stuffers. The bucket is also available in dinosaurs, eggs and unicorns patterns.
Way To Celebrate Easter 5-quart plastic bucket, $1$1 at Walmart
Other Easter baskets under $5:
- Way To Celebrate Easter LED light-up green plastic bucket, $3
- Way To Celebrate Easter large round pink-and-orange bamboo basket, $3
- Way To Celebrate Easter large square yellow bamboo basket, $3
- Way To Celebrate Easter small round pink bamboo basket, $3