The Disney Sale at Walmart Has Big Savings on Gifts for Easter Baskets

By Jennifer Martin

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
mickey-minnie-mouse-disney-easter-sale.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Hippity, hoppity, Easter's on its way -- are you prepared to fill Easter gift baskets with candy, toys, chocolate treats, gifts, décor and more? A springtime gift basket can bring joy. But hey, how about instead of an Easter bunny this year, you try an Easter mouse? Mickey Mouse, that is, because Walmart is having a sale on tons of select Disney items just in time to celebrate Easter with your little ones.

Shop the Disney sale at Walmart with these top products:

Even if you don't celebrate Easter, there are still plenty of incredible finds if you're a Disney fanatic. And don't think all of the items on here are aimed only toward children. Disney adults are welcome too, and there are plenty of treats for them as well. You don't have to be young -- just young at heart. If you want to shop the Walmart Disney sale, keep reading.

We all could use a little more Disney magic in our lives, and this sale makes it easy -- and affordable -- to do so. Prepare your Easter celebrations with your loved ones without ever going into a store. If you're looking for more great Walmart sales, check out the retailer's under $200 patio collection, shop the Walmart Baby Days sale or stay up-to-date with Walmart's weekly deals

For even more perks during the Easter season, become a member of Walmart+. And of course, don't forget to sign up for Disney+ while you're at it, so that you can access loads of great Disney content on all your home devices.

Disney Easter toys

d899062b-d9dc-4f52-85b7-6e23b8cb5bd4-8a108aa2d1a19d707c2d7f23d481b0c61.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

How cute is this little Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, with his pink bunny ears decorated with Easters eggs? Our favorite wacky alien looks ready for the Easter season as a 15-inch stuffed animal, and he's sure to be the center of attention in any Easter basket.

Disney bunny Stitch large plush, $15

$15 at Walmart

Looking for more specific Disney Easter products? Check out the Mickey and Minnie Squishmallows below. Plus, discover Disney Easter eggs that come filled with candy and stickers. If you prefer real colored eggs, check out this eggsellent Easter egg decorating kit.

prevnext

'Star Wars' toys

60983479-069e-43a0-af7c-3599ad8df983-9e93fa176fae3a83954dff0145ca25dc1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

With The Mandalorian in its third season, your child (or teen or spouse or roommate) might have reawakened their obsession with Grogu, a.k.a. baby Yoda. Get them a Wild Ridin' Grogu, which is nearly 50% off right now. This interactive toy really hovers in its baby carriage, thanks to a stand. There are two play modes, over 25 sound and movement combos and even more fun features. Any Star Wars fan worth their snuff needs to have this on their toy shelf.

Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, $35 (down from $67)

$35 at Walmart

Grab these Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia refrigerator magnets while you're at it. They're cute, made of foam and will bring Star Wars inspiration to your kitchen.

Star Wars 2-pack Luke Skywalker and Princess Leila 3D foam kitchen refrigerator magnet, $13 (reduced from $16)

prevnext

Easter toys for boys

1c6a649a-4747-43db-bf4e-40af0af50365-bc948f481b8544f82120e6e2572f2f6b1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Get this collection from Lego's beloved Spidey and His Amazing Friends series, on sale now. If your child is a Marvel fan, they'll love this Incredible Hulk versus Rhino Monster Truck Showdown Lego set. And of course, a Spider-Man figurine is included.

Lego Marvel Hulk vs. Rhino Monster Truck Showdown play set, $20 (lowered from $38)

$20 at Walmart

There are more Easter toys for boys over at Walmart right now. Shop the Disney boys toy sale.

prevnext

Easter toys for girls

dea77cdd-069b-4ddc-8016-43f89163a198-89572536db2651c061e8a3cb8f26bc991.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

These hugely popular Disney Doorables Squish'Alots are the all the rage among kids who love unboxing videos. Each collectible blind bag features four to six capsules, in addition to the included house toy with popular Disney (squishy) figures inside each one. It's your child's job to find each figure that's included.

Disney Doorables Squish'Alots Series 1 collectible figures, $8 (reduced from $10)

$8 at Walmart

If you're looking for even more Easter toys for girls, fill your Easter basket with these Disney girl toys from Walmart.

prevnext

Easter toys for everyone

8289235d-658a-443e-8f8a-9c90c5fa28bd-570e08dbb9fb7dcfd5e9617c898d765f1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

If you're a Disney fan, you know it's really all about the Mouse. Get this large, 19-inch Mickey Mouse plush toy for only $10 right now at Walmart, and make any child or would-be Disney Mouseketeer happy. This one is officially licensed.

Disney Mickey Mouse 19-inch plush stuffed animal, $10 (down from $14)

$10 at Walmart

Looking for other special Disney products for children of any gender? Get them these great gender-neutral Disney toys at great Walmart prices.

prevnext

Disney movies

4e92f0f5-afd3-4040-9c9c-e2ad7d21e326-8f88d7feec01d6ba3e7f7157c774f9ab1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

We don't talk about Bruno, but we can't stop talking about how much we loved Encanto -- or the fact that the DVD is only $10 right now. Relive the experience of the magical Madrigal family, or watch this award-winning film for the first time. And check out Walmart's extensive Disney movie collection for more great deals on Disney films.

Disney's 'Encanto', $10 (originally $20)

Disney100 pins

$10 at Walmart
disney100-pins-walmart-disney-movies.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Walmart is offering exclusive deals and great savings in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary. They're calling it the Disney100 series, and select titles include DVD, Blu-ray and digital code for each of their movies. They're $20 each and also include an exclusive Disney pin. Collect them all!

Disney100 exclusives, $20 each

$20 at Walmart

Other great Disney movies on sale now for $10 each:

prevnext

Disney fashion

c2277f0f-dc5d-46aa-b584-69c53e524d63-3db7ac7cdc83f542b61e174aacf5cef81.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

We all need more Disney clothes in our lives. These Goofy and Mickey Mouse t-shirts are great for the Disney adult in your life and perfect for a trip to Walt Disney World. You know it's cheaper to buy these on sale at Walmart than to get them at the Disney theme park.

Looking for even more Disney apparel? Shop the huge Disney clothing collection at Walmart during the Easter sale. Get into Disney style today.

Disney men's character graphic 2-pack tee set, $20 (lowered from $25)

$20 at Walmart

There are so many other Disney styles to choose from. If you're looking for Disney girls' clothes, Disney boys' clothes, Disney women's clothes or more, there are other options for you. And they're on sale now.

prevnext

Disney beauty products

f681daf1-612a-45f4-a5f6-566e6c42b492-3e10a5ab3e183d9d52463b48910939c01.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

If you love The Little Mermaid, then you'll love this prestige fragrance. But don't worry, it doesn't smell like fish. The top of the scent has notes of sambac jasmine and tuberose crystal, with a base of tonka bean, cocoa and coffee, and the overlying heart of the perfume is velvet almond. Get 3.4 ounces of fragrance in this special prestige bottle from Disney.

Disney Ladies Princess Ariel Prestige 3.4-ounce eau de parfum spray, $13 (lowered from $15)

$13 at Walmart

There are even more beauty products from Disney, if you want a gift for a teenage girl or for yourself. Get the Elsa scent from Frozen II or get special Anna and Elsa faux hair clip-ins.

prevnext

Disney household essentials

eac83f5c-4015-4b1c-a9c8-3cb73ac7e988-a96d5d1057156016598de2828aee5d021.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

After the Easter holiday is over, where will your children put all the toys from their Easter basket? If you're running out of room for toys in your child's room, never fear. You can get this Disney six-bin toy storage organizer for only $30. That's an incredible deal for any Disney kid.

Disney Mickey Mouse 6-bin design-and-store toy organizer, $30 (reduced from $40)

$30 at Walmart

And hey, there are more Disney home necessities on sale at Walmart. This Mickey Mouse stroller wagon would be perfect for your family trip to Disney World (or even just the park down the road), and it's on sale now. And check out the oversized kids' towel and cotton set for whimsical Disney bathroom décor.

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of