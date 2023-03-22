The Disney Sale at Walmart Has Big Savings on Gifts for Easter Baskets
Hippity, hoppity, Easter's on its way -- are you prepared to fill Easter gift baskets with candy, toys, chocolate treats, gifts, décor and more? A springtime gift basket can bring joy. But hey, how about instead of an Easter bunny this year, you try an Easter mouse? Mickey Mouse, that is, because Walmart is having a sale on tons of select Disney items just in time to celebrate Easter with your little ones.
Shop the Disney sale at Walmart with these top products:
- Disney Mickey Mouse stroller wagon by Delta Children, $140 (lowered from $160)
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, $35 (down from $67)
- Disney 35-count giant Easter egg hunt with Smarties candy, $11
- Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Moana doll, $5 (originally $10)
Even if you don't celebrate Easter, there are still plenty of incredible finds if you're a Disney fanatic. And don't think all of the items on here are aimed only toward children. Disney adults are welcome too, and there are plenty of treats for them as well. You don't have to be young -- just young at heart. If you want to shop the Walmart Disney sale, keep reading.
We all could use a little more Disney magic in our lives, and this sale makes it easy -- and affordable -- to do so. Prepare your Easter celebrations with your loved ones without ever going into a store. If you're looking for more great Walmart sales, check out the retailer's under $200 patio collection, shop the Walmart Baby Days sale or stay up-to-date with Walmart's weekly deals.
For even more perks during the Easter season, become a member of Walmart+. And of course, don't forget to sign up for Disney+ while you're at it, so that you can access loads of great Disney content on all your home devices.
Disney Easter toys
How cute is this little Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, with his pink bunny ears decorated with Easters eggs? Our favorite wacky alien looks ready for the Easter season as a 15-inch stuffed animal, and he's sure to be the center of attention in any Easter basket.
Disney bunny Stitch large plush, $15$15 at Walmart
Looking for more specific Disney Easter products? Check out the Mickey and Minnie Squishmallows below. Plus, discover Disney Easter eggs that come filled with candy and stickers. If you prefer real colored eggs, check out this eggsellent Easter egg decorating kit.
- Disney Princess 80-count egg hunt bag with candy and stickers, $20
- Squishmallows Disney 10" Mickey Mouse stuffed animal plush toy, $13
- Squishmallows Disney 10" Minnie Mouse stuffed animal plush toy, $13
- Disney Pixar 36-count egg hunt bag with candy and stickers, $10
- Disney 18-count Easter eggs with Smarties candy, $6
'Star Wars' toys
With The Mandalorian in its third season, your child (or teen or spouse or roommate) might have reawakened their obsession with Grogu, a.k.a. baby Yoda. Get them a Wild Ridin' Grogu, which is nearly 50% off right now. This interactive toy really hovers in its baby carriage, thanks to a stand. There are two play modes, over 25 sound and movement combos and even more fun features. Any Star Wars fan worth their snuff needs to have this on their toy shelf.
Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu, $35 (down from $67)$35 at Walmart
Grab these Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia refrigerator magnets while you're at it. They're cute, made of foam and will bring Star Wars inspiration to your kitchen.
Star Wars 2-pack Luke Skywalker and Princess Leila 3D foam kitchen refrigerator magnet, $13 (reduced from $16)prevnext
Easter toys for boys
Get this collection from Lego's beloved Spidey and His Amazing Friends series, on sale now. If your child is a Marvel fan, they'll love this Incredible Hulk versus Rhino Monster Truck Showdown Lego set. And of course, a Spider-Man figurine is included.
Lego Marvel Hulk vs. Rhino Monster Truck Showdown play set, $20 (lowered from $38)$20 at Walmart
There are more Easter toys for boys over at Walmart right now. Shop the Disney boys toy sale.
- Disney Pixar large Buzz Lightyear battery-powered action figure, $23 (originally $31)
- PJ Masks Gekko-Mobile preschool toy with Gekko action figure, $10 (down from $13)
Easter toys for girls
These hugely popular Disney Doorables Squish'Alots are the all the rage among kids who love unboxing videos. Each collectible blind bag features four to six capsules, in addition to the included house toy with popular Disney (squishy) figures inside each one. It's your child's job to find each figure that's included.
Disney Doorables Squish'Alots Series 1 collectible figures, $8 (reduced from $10)$8 at Walmart
If you're looking for even more Easter toys for girls, fill your Easter basket with these Disney girl toys from Walmart.
- Disney Princess Cinderella's Dancing Carriage playset by Little People, $15 (lowered from $17)
- Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Moana doll, $5 (originally $10)
Easter toys for everyone
If you're a Disney fan, you know it's really all about the Mouse. Get this large, 19-inch Mickey Mouse plush toy for only $10 right now at Walmart, and make any child or would-be Disney Mouseketeer happy. This one is officially licensed.
Disney Mickey Mouse 19-inch plush stuffed animal, $10 (down from $14)$10 at Walmart
Looking for other special Disney products for children of any gender? Get them these great gender-neutral Disney toys at great Walmart prices.
- Disney Mickey Mouse activity easel with storage, $40 (reduced from $57)
- Pixar animated movie characters tile print sublimated backpack, $20 (lowered from $30)
Disney movies
We don't talk about Bruno, but we can't stop talking about how much we loved Encanto -- or the fact that the DVD is only $10 right now. Relive the experience of the magical Madrigal family, or watch this award-winning film for the first time. And check out Walmart's extensive Disney movie collection for more great deals on Disney films.
Disney's 'Encanto', $10 (originally $20)
Disney100 pins$10 at Walmart
Walmart is offering exclusive deals and great savings in honor of Disney's 100th anniversary. They're calling it the Disney100 series, and select titles include DVD, Blu-ray and digital code for each of their movies. They're $20 each and also include an exclusive Disney pin. Collect them all!
Disney100 exclusives, $20 each$20 at Walmart
Other great Disney movies on sale now for $10 each:
- Disney's 'Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers' 2-volume collection, $10 (reduced from $19)
- Disney's 'Brother Bear' and 'Brother Bear 2' (Blu-ray + DVD), $10 (down from $12)
Disney fashion
We all need more Disney clothes in our lives. These Goofy and Mickey Mouse t-shirts are great for the Disney adult in your life and perfect for a trip to Walt Disney World. You know it's cheaper to buy these on sale at Walmart than to get them at the Disney theme park.
Looking for even more Disney apparel? Shop the huge Disney clothing collection at Walmart during the Easter sale. Get into Disney style today.
Disney men's character graphic 2-pack tee set, $20 (lowered from $25)$20 at Walmart
There are so many other Disney styles to choose from. If you're looking for Disney girls' clothes, Disney boys' clothes, Disney women's clothes or more, there are other options for you. And they're on sale now.
- Disney women's Mickey Mouse sleep lounger with socks, $18 (originally $23)
- The Avengers boys group shot graphic 2-pack t-shirts, $13 (reduced from $18)
- Disney Princess girls 2-piece pajama set, $12 (down from $23)
Disney beauty products
If you love The Little Mermaid, then you'll love this prestige fragrance. But don't worry, it doesn't smell like fish. The top of the scent has notes of sambac jasmine and tuberose crystal, with a base of tonka bean, cocoa and coffee, and the overlying heart of the perfume is velvet almond. Get 3.4 ounces of fragrance in this special prestige bottle from Disney.
Disney Ladies Princess Ariel Prestige 3.4-ounce eau de parfum spray, $13 (lowered from $15)$13 at Walmart
There are even more beauty products from Disney, if you want a gift for a teenage girl or for yourself. Get the Elsa scent from Frozen II or get special Anna and Elsa faux hair clip-ins.
- Disney 'Frozen II' Elsa 3.4-ounce eau de toilette spray for girls, $12 (originally $15)
- Disney 'Frozen' Anna and Elsa 2-piece faux hair clip braids, $8 (down from $9)
Disney household essentials
After the Easter holiday is over, where will your children put all the toys from their Easter basket? If you're running out of room for toys in your child's room, never fear. You can get this Disney six-bin toy storage organizer for only $30. That's an incredible deal for any Disney kid.
Disney Mickey Mouse 6-bin design-and-store toy organizer, $30 (reduced from $40)$30 at Walmart
And hey, there are more Disney home necessities on sale at Walmart. This Mickey Mouse stroller wagon would be perfect for your family trip to Disney World (or even just the park down the road), and it's on sale now. And check out the oversized kids' towel and cotton set for whimsical Disney bathroom décor.
- Disney Mickey Mouse stroller wagon by Delta Children, $140 (lowered from $160)
- Mickey Mouse oversized kids 100% cotton towel and character loofah wet, $16 (originally $18)