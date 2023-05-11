These Apple AirTag Alternatives Cost a Lot Less Money
Check out these money-saving alternatives to Apple AirTags.
We love Apple AirTags -- especially since Apple products are deeply discounted at Amazon right now in advance of Amazon Prime Day 2023. But sometimes, Apple products can still be a little pricey. But you don't have to spend a fortune on a tag tracker. We've found a bunch of affordable tag tracker options below. They're a game-changer when it comes to keeping an eye on your belongings. With a tag tracker, you can say goodbye to the frustration of losing your keys, wallet or phone. Simply attach the tracker to your item (or pet!) and you'll be able to locate it in seconds using your smartphone. Best of all: these worthy alternatives cost less than Apple AirTags.
Top Apple AirTag alternatives:
- Cube Shadow and Cube Tracker 3-pack bundle, $76 (reduced from $100)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, $20 (down from $25)
- HumanCentric tracker tag, $19 after coupon
The benefits of tag trackers go beyond just finding lost items. They also make it easier to keep track of your belongings on the go and are easy to slip into your luggage so you can have peace of mind while traveling.
These AirTag alternatives on Amazon can be a great way to save money while still enjoying the benefits of a Bluetooth tracking device. These alternatives are typically more affordable than AirTags and can still help you locate lost items with ease. Whether you choose the Cube, Tile or Esky trackers, each device offers its own unique set of features and benefits that can help you keep track of your belongings without breaking the bank.
Tile Mate Essentials 4-pack Bluetooth trackers
The Tile is a versatile and convenient tracking device that helps you keep track of all your belongings and is compatible with any smartphone or smart device. With a variety of Tiles available in this Tile four-pack, you can find the right option for your keys, wallet, remotes and more. Find your lost items both near and far and get them back with the secure Tile Network and contact information features. With water-resistant construction and a long-lasting battery, the Tile is the perfect all-in-one solution for keeping track of your belongings.
The four-pack comes with two Tile Mates, one Tile Sticker and one Tile Slim.
Tile Mate Essentials 4-pack Bluetooth trackers, $70 after coupon$70 at Amazon
Only interested in trying out the Tile Mate? You can get a single tracker for only $20 right now.
Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, $20 (down from $25)$20 at Amazon
Cube Shadow and Cube Tracker 3-pack bundle
These trackers have a range of 150-200 feet and you can easily locate your tagged objects via Cube's app. But don't worry -- the map location feature allows you to view the last known location. Plus, with the option of a replaceable battery for the Cube Tracker or a rechargeable battery for Shadow, you'll never have to throw away your devices. The "find" command in the app triggers the tracker to ring, making it easy to find lost items. And with the Crowd Find feature, anyone else with the app who is within proximity of your tagged item can trigger an update on its latest location, ensuring you have the best chance of finding it. Isn't crowdsourcing fun?
This bundle comes with two Cube Trackers and one Cube Shadow.
Cube Shadow and Cube Tracker 3-pack bundle, $76 (reduced from $100)$76 at Amazon
You an also buy a single Cube tracker, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Cube Tracker, $24 after coupon (reduced from $30)$24 at Amazon
HumanCentric 4-pack tracker tags
The HumanCentric tracking tags work with the Apple Find My app, allowing you to quickly locate your valuables without the need for additional software. With the included silicone holder, attaching the tracker to your key ring is a breeze, and the replaceable CR2032 battery ensures long-lasting use. HumanCentric tracker tags use the privacy settings and features of the Find My device network to keep your information secure. Don't let the fear of losing your valuables hold you back – get HumanCentric tracking tags today for a great price.
HumanCentric 4-pack tracker tags, $66 after coupon$66 at Amazon
Test out the HumanCentric tracker tag by getting a single-pack, too. It's $10 cheaper than a single Apple AirTag.
HumanCentric tracker tag, $19 after coupon$19 at Amazon
Esky Key Finder with 5-pack receivers
Elderly relatives or technologically averse people might not be able to figure out the nuances of smartphone-powered tag trackers. That's where the Esky Key Finder comes in. Attach one of the Esky receivers to remotes, wallets, keys, purses and more around the house. Then leave this handy transmitter up on a counter or coffee table. Whenever an item is lost within 197 feet, the Esky transmitter can help find it. It's easy to color coordinate, too, so you know exactly what you're looking for.
It might not have the range or the features of the other tag trackers, but the price is unbeatable.
Esky Key Finder with 5-pack receivers, $25 after coupon$25 at Amazon
The older model with four receivers instead of five is even more inexpensive. The range is 131 feet and it's under $20.
Esky Key Finder with 4-pack receivers, $17 (lowered from $21)$17 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
So, Galaxy SmartTags are actually more expensive than Apple AirTags. But, if you love your Samsung Galaxy, you'll also love how seamlessly these smart tags work with all your Samsung devices. Simply attach a SmartTag to any item you don't want to lose and if it goes missing, use the app to see its last known location. Retracing your steps has never been easier.
Samsung Galaxy 2-pack SmartTags, $70$70 at Amazon
You can also buy a single Bluetooth-powered SmartTag in a lovely denim-blue color, too.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Plus, $40$40 at Amazon
Apple AirTags
If you read through this entire article and aren't satisifed with any of the options, maybe you just want the original instead of an alternative. Right now, there's even a promotion that gets you 90 free days of Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy either the four-pack or one-pack Apple AirTag.
With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. Travel season is upon us and you don't want to lose anything, do you?
Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)$90 at Amazon
Only want to try out one? While you save money by getting a four-pack of AirTags, you can always buy them individually too.$29 at Amazon