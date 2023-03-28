Best Squishmallow Stuffed Animals For Easter
Squishmallows are the increasingly popular plush animals beloved by toy collectors, kids, adults and practically everyone. Created by Kellytoy, they are sold all over the world. They are made from soft polyester, and when you hug one, it feels like you're squeezing a marshmallow. If you're looking for Easter toys, this is your one-stop Squishmallows shop.
Best Squishmallows for Easter:
- Squishmallows 10" Xin the Blue Bunny Easter plush, $25
- Squishmallows Hershey 8" chick stuffed animal plush toy, $10
- Squishmallows 16" Silvia the Purple Unicorn large stuffed animal toy, $40 (down from $45)
Squishmallows are popular because each of their stuffed animals has a different story, along with a unique name and personality. The sizes range from 3.5 inches to 24 inches. People love collecting Squishmallows, and these are perfect gifts for Easter. Looking for a new Easter basket? We've got you covered. We can also help you fill those Easter baskets, with Easter toys from Disney and even a free Lego set for Easter.
Squishmallows 10" Xin the Blue Bunny Easter plush
A brand-new Easter plush for 2023, Squishmallows presents Xin the Blue Bunny. Snuggle up with this happy little pal, who is made of polyester and is 10-inches tall.
Squishmallows 10" Xin the Blue Bunny Easter plush, $25
Squishmallows 10" Easter Mickey and Minnie plushes
These Mickey and Minnie Easter Squishmallows are so stinkin' cute. You can get either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse, both holding Easter eggs -- but you know you want to get both. And don't forget to check out the rest of the Disney Walmart Easter sale too.
Squishmallows Disney 10" Mickey Mouse stuffed animal plush toy, $13
Squishmallows Disney 10" Minnie Mouse stuffed animal plush toy, $13
Squishmallows Hershey 8" chick stuffed animal plush toy
Can't choose between toys and candy? Get both with this Hershey's Kisses-themed Easter chick. Okay, there's not any actual candy (hey, you can still get some Easter Hershey's Kisses if you want), but how cute is this eight-inch stuffed animal? We just want to squeeze it.
Squishmallows Hershey 8" chick stuffed animal plush toy, $10
Squishmallows 8" Archie Axolotl soft toy plush
For some reason, kids love axolotls, the white-and-pink salamanders from Mexico known for their regenerative abilities and precious smiles. So wouldn't Archie Axolotl (with the little red balloon and sprinkles-patterned tummy) be the perfect plushie? But hurry, because all sizes other than the eight-inch axolotl are already sold out!
Squishmallows 8" Archie Axolotl soft toy plush, $31 (down from $34)
Squishmallows 16" Austin the Avocado ultrasoft stuffed veggie toy
The guacamole lover in your life will squeal when they get to make Austin the Avocado part of their Squishmallows squad. Some of the most popular toys from Squishmallow are the food ones, so don't miss out on this wildly popular addition. Millennials love avocados -- who doesn't, really? Perfect for kids or adults.
Squishmallows 16" Austin the Avocado ultrasoft stuffed veggie toy, $25
Squishmallows 10" Pika ultrasoft stuffed plush
If you really gotta catch 'em all, you can't leave out Pikachu, the most famous icon of Pokémon. Our favorite electric mouse is available in 10 inches, 14 inches or 20 inches. Or, get Gengar for the same price.
Squishmallows 10" Pika ultrasoft stuffed plush, $29 (down from $33)
Squishmallows 14" Reshma cow plush
This pink cow, named Reshma, is one of the bestselling Squishmallows on Amazon. Each Squishmallows toy has its own unique story and personality; Reshma likes riding to the forest, mountains or beach on her motorcycle. And she can be all yours for only $20.
Squishmallows 14" Reshma cow plush, $20
Not much for cows? At the same price, you can get a similar-sized Rie the otter (who has four siblings and more than 12 cousins and loves her large family) and cuddle this super-soft collectible plush.
Squishmallows 14" Rie otter plush, $20
Squishmallows 5" Snack A-Squad 6-pack mini plush doll set
Some of your favorite foods are included in this set of mini Squishmallows plushies. This is the Snack A-Squad, which includes Fresa the pastry, Dorina the cake, Paulton the chocolate bar, Renne the coffee cup, Rayen the pancake stack and Raisy the ramen noodles.
Squishmallows 5" Snack A-Squad 6-pack mini plush doll set, $40 (down from $50)
But for the same price, you can get even more snack-themed stuffies. How about Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba Tea, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, Bernado the Burrito, Lulu the Pineapple or Clara the Cupcake? Okay, now I'm hungry.
Squishmallows 5" food series 6-pack plush set, $40 (down from $50)
Squishmallows 16" Silvia the Purple Unicorn large stuffed animal toy
The princess in your life (or princess at heart) definitely needs a large stuffed unicorn. This 16-inch one, Silvia the Purple Unicorn, is perfect. Find out why this plushy unicorn is one of the softest, most desirable stuffed animals around.
Squishmallows 16" Silvia the Purple Unicorn large stuffed animal toy, $40 (down from $45)
Nadoba 3D black cat plush toy
Okay, this isn't an officially licensed Squishmallows toy. But this adorable 3D black cat plush toy has been flying off of Amazon shelves. And it is squishy, squeezable, super-soft and perfect for both Easter and Halloween. I have this one, and I can't stop cuddling it.
Nadoba 3D black cat plush toy, $21 after coupon (down from $25)