The Best 2023 Prime Day Deals on Apple Products So Far

Apple Watch Series 8 (Photo: Amazon) The Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41mm screen is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner, and can even help keep you save in emergency situations. This model has GPS + cellular service, but that does require a wireless plan -- and you will have to pay an additional monthly fee to add it to your plan. Contact your wireless service provider for more details. You can add on the new, upgraded, super-strong Milanese loop Apple Watch band for only $99. It comes in graphite, gold and silver. Apple Watch Series 8, $280 (down from $399) $280 at Amazon prevnext

Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (Photo: Amazon) Need a laptop that's less than $1,000? This 2020 model of the MacBook Air is the answer. It's a powerful computer that's easy to use. The battery lasts up to 18 hours, and it has a beautiful 13.30inch display. You can use all your favorite apps on it, and it stays cool and quiet while you work. Plus, it's made with recycled materials and uses less energy, making it good for the environment. Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop, $750 (lowered from $999) $750 at Amazon prevnext

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) The coveted Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones are in high demand, probably because they have it all: active noise cancelation, transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you, dynamic, spatial audio and ultra low-power mode to extend your battery life. Plus, the headphones are designed with a comfortable canopy made from knit-mesh and memory foam ear cushions for the perfect fit. These are truly exceptional and worth the price. Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones, $450 (reduced from $549) $450 at Amazon prevnext

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (Photo: Amazon) The redesigned MacBook Air is incredibly lightweight and truly portable, so you can bring it with you everywhere. This 2022 model has 8GB and 256GB of storage space, but there's a 516GB version as well. It's powered with an M2 chip and has a 1080p HD camera. The display is big and beautiful, the audio and video quality are excellent and you get 18 hours of battery life. Each MacBook Air comes with a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. Colors come in silver and space gray. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch laptop, $1,100 (originally $1,300) $1,100 at Amazon prevnext

Apple Magic Keyboard (Photo: Amazon) If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: its smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe. Apple Magic Keyboard, $250 (reduced from $299) $250 at Amazon prevnext

Apple Pencil (Photo: Amazon) The second-generation Apple Pencil is an incredible tool that takes painting, sketching, doodling and note-taking to the next level. With its pixel-perfect precision, pressure sensitivity and imperceptible lag, it makes creating art or taking notes on your iPad easier and more natural than ever before. Its compatibility with multiple iPad models means anyone can use it to transform their device into a canvas. Plus, it attaches magnetically for wireless pairing and charging, making it effortless to use and always ready to go. Apple Pencil, $79 (reduced from $99) $79 at Amazon prevnext