Amazon Prime Black Friday Deals You Can't Miss

Amazon is offering great Black Friday deals on everything from television sets to gaming consoles.
The biggest shopping day of the year is nearly upon us! Black Friday is back this week and shoppers everywhere will be busy searching for the perfect gifts for their family and friends. For those not wanting to fight the crowds out and about in malls and big box stores, Amazon has you covered. From TVs to headphones, and game consoles to stocking stuffers, Amazon has tons of great Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience as smooth as freshly fallen snow or a pumpkin pie hot from the oven. Scroll down to check out some of the best deals we could find!
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Starting out our list with something that everyone can use, we present Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet. Featuring one of the most incredible Fire screens ever produced, this tablet is perfect for streaming, mobile gaming, browsing the web, and catching up on your favorite books. Right, now the Fire HD 10 tablet is available for under $80, but this Black Friday deal won't last forever!
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple products are always in high demand around the holidays, and this year Amazon is giving shoppers an incredible deal on Apple Watches, especially the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE. Paired with the latest Sport Loop, this smartwatch is carbon neutral, 50m water resistant, and seamlessly connects you to your iPhone. Right now, Amazon is offering these at a pricepoint under $200, for Black Friday.
1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
A good pair of headphones can be hard to come by these days, but these 1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones will solve that problem. They have up to 70 hours of playback time, the ability to take calls, a 40mm DLC dynamic driver to produce stunning sound, among other important features. They also come in three great colors, and are reduced to an unbeatable price for Black Friday...
Xbox Series S
If a gaming console is what you're looking to snag this year, Amazon is running a deal on the Xbox Series S 512GB edition. This digital-only Xbox bundle is great for new or casual gamers and includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.
'DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing' Game
In need of a stocking stuffer for the kids? You can't go wrong with the brand-new DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing game. Available on Xbox, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, this fun racing game brings together several great characters — such as Shrek and Puss in Boots — from the Dreamworks universe, and is the perfect addition to family game night.
INSIGNIA 42-inch Fire TV
TVs are another item that are a popular buy around the holidays, and Amazon is offering some great prices on Fire TVs this year. One of the best deals for Black Friday is on an INSIGNIA brand, 42-inch Fire TV. With 1080p resolution and an Alexa Voice Remote that lets viewers easily control their entertainment, this would make a great television for any space.
'Trolls Band Together' Hairsational Reveals Doll
If that stocking still isn't full, we suggest picking up one of the new Trolls Hairsational Reveals dolls, from the new movie Trolls Band Together. Just like the classic Trolls dolls, these come with big, colorful hair for kids to play with and style however they choose. For Black Friday, Amazon is offering these at 30 percent off, making them a gift you can't pass up!
Meta Quest 2
Finally, if you're looking to splurge on a holiday gift, but still wanna save some money, Amazon is running a Black Friday deal on the Meta Quest 2 headset. "Experience total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking and easy-to-use controllers working together to make virtual worlds feel real," while exploring "an expanding universe of over 500 titles across gaming, fitness, social/multiplayer and entertainment, including exclusive releases and totally unique VR experiences."
