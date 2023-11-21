Amazon Prime Black Friday Deals You Can't Miss

The biggest shopping day of the year is nearly upon us! Black Friday is back this week and shoppers everywhere will be busy searching for the perfect gifts for their family and friends. For those not wanting to fight the crowds out and about in malls and big box stores, Amazon has you covered. From TVs to headphones, and game consoles to stocking stuffers, Amazon has tons of great Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience as smooth as freshly fallen snow or a pumpkin pie hot from the oven. Scroll down to check out some of the best deals we could find!

'DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing' Game (Photo: Dreamworks / Xbox / Amazon) In need of a stocking stuffer for the kids? You can't go wrong with the brand-new DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing game. Available on Xbox, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, this fun racing game brings together several great characters — such as Shrek and Puss in Boots — from the Dreamworks universe, and is the perfect addition to family game night. DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing $29.99 at Amazon prevnext