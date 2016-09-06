Will Kerry Washington’s Pregnancy Affect Her Character Olivia Pope?

Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are expecting their second child, which they announced in early May. But what everyone wants to know is if her pregnancy will be written into the upcoming season of Scandal?

"As far as I know, we're going to be hiding things," Washington told E! News at the Sag-Aftra Foundation Golf Classic.

Washington welcomed her first child, Isabella, in April 2014 — near the end of season 3, so this wouldn't be the first time she was pregnant during the filming. During that season, props and clever camera angles were used to disguise Washington's baby bump.

ABC has decided to push the Scandal season six premiere to midseason, so it's likely there will be no need to address the baby bump at all. However, Washington did leave E! News with an open-ended teaser, "But stay tuned!," she said.

Do you think Olivia Pope could handle a little one right now? Share in the comments below!