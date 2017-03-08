Why Chrissy Teigen Feels Like Her Body Has Never Been Sexier Than It Is Now

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her postpartum body to Elle Australia during her first post-baby photo shoot, saying she never felt feminine or “particularly sexy” until having her daughter.

The 31-year-old model and TV personality says she felt different about her body after welcoming her and John Legend‘s daughter, Luna, in April.

“I think you just feel really feminine,” she told the magazine. “I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual—I wasn’t a curvy girl. But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure.”

Teigen also discussed her body image, confessing that she feels most confident when she’s naked. “I would much rather shoot completely naked than in a swimsuit, it’s just always been my thing. I’ve never been much of a beach girl. I grew up in Washington—it’s freezing in that ocean. So it’s out of my comfort zone, and it’s the craziest thing that I’m probably most known for Sports Illustrated, when that how I feel the most uncomfortable.”

A healthy postpartum body image is important to keep in mind for new moms, especially considering the changes the body goes through during and after pregnancy. We’re loving Teigen’s positivity about her new figure!

