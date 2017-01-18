What It Will Take To Burn Off That Milkshake

Ever feel like splurging on a sweet, thick chocolate milkshake? What about a margarita at the end of a long, hard workday? A couple pancakes for breakfast can’t really be that bad, can it? Indulging yourself isn’t all bad — but next time you decide to go for a tasty treat, be prepared to offset it with the proper exercise. Check out our infographic below to see what it will take to burn off those diet ruiners.