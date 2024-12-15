The Sad Death of Mr. Duncan in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’

With the Christmas season rolling around again, movie lovers of all ages are revisiting the Home Alone franchise. The movies, which are streaming on Disney+, have gone down as holiday classics. The second movie in the series, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, is a favorite of many, with Duncan’s Toy Chest serving as one of the most memorable locations in the flick.

The toy store is kid’s dream, and it hosts to a touching interaction between Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) and its proprietor Mr. Duncan (Eddie Bracken). In the scene, Mr. Duncan gives Kevin a pair of turtledove figurines to share with a friend.

Eddie Bracken on April 21, 1987 (Photo by Doris Thomas/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

Those who look to learn more about Bracken’s life outside of Home Alone 2 will learn that he had a successful movie and stage career outside of the family flick. He had roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation, Hail the Conquering Hero, The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek, Rookie of the Year, Baby’s Day Out, About Face and Ladies’ Man. However, his final days were unfortunate.

In August 2002, Bracken lost the love of his life, actress Connie Nickerson. Nickerson and Bracken were married for 63 years, sharing five children. As the Home Alone 2 actor was still dealing with the loss of his wife, he somehow suffered a crushed disk in his neck. Obituaries from The Washington Post and The New York Times do not note how he suffered the painful injury.

Bracken had to undergo surgery for the crushed disk and unfortunately suffered complications. He died on Nov. 14, 2002, at 87.

While Bracken’s final days were filled with heartbreaking moments, he will always be remembered for the joy he gave audiences on-screen. This is especially true of his work in Home Alone 2, with Mr. Duncan serving as a beacon of hope and joy at Christmastime. Movie fans will continue to celebrate his special contribution for years to come.