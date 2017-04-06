Watch: Mama June Reveals the Diet Tricks and Tips Helping Her Stay Fit



After losing nearly 300 lbs., Mama June Shannon is unwavering in her weight loss journey and making sure she sticks to a healthy diet.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, the 37-year-old reality star reveals the harrowing chapter in which her daughter, Pumpkin suffered a brain injury after the family got into a car crash in 2014, and was told by the neurologist she could no longer drink the sugary beverage.

“I was drinking three to four Code Reds a day, and I just went cold turkey that day,” Shannon said.

Shannon’s trainer, Kenya Crooks suggests for weight loss, to swap soda for fruit-infused water, saying for those who don’t like to drink water by itself, it’s a neat trick to keep you hydrated.

“We’ve thrown some strawberries and kiwi in there,” said Crooks. “It’s really good, and it helps you get it down a whole lot faster.”

When Shannon is short on time nowadays, she drinks Propel flavored waters as a substitute for her formerly beloved sodas.

“Propel has great flavors like Grape and Wild Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry,” she shares. “Honestly to me, they taste like soda. If I drink soda right now it would taste like crap.”

Her trainer also recommends replacing unhealthy sweet treats like cupcakes with watermelon to curb sugar cravings sharing that watermelon is basically 92 percent liquid.

“It satisfies your sweet tooth, but you can also pee-pee that thing right out” he said.

If you’re big on crunch and love potato chips, Crooks suggests snacking on apple chips or grapes, which have now become Shannon’s go-to snack.

“Grapes are probably my favorite thing,” she says, adding her daughters prefer snacking on watermelon. “The grapes the girls actually like, but the watermelon more so than the grapes.”

For those looking to take control of their weight, Shannon offered her advice, saying, “Take it one day at a time. Don’t ever give up. You don’t have to be perfect, just take it at the pace you want to. It’s all in moderation, especially the eating!”

