The executive producer who guided ABC News through countless historic moments, from 9/11 to seven presidential elections, has announced his departure following January’s presidential inauguration. Marc Burstein, senior executive producer at ABC News, revealed his retirement plans in a staff memo Thursday, concluding a remarkable tenure that shaped the network’s coverage of major events spanning four decades, Variety reports.

“I’ve had an extraordinary run and for the last 27 years it’s been my honor and a privilege to lead the special events team covering the most significant events of our time,” Burstein wrote. “It’s meant that not a day has gone by that I don’t go to sleep without first checking that my phone is charged and the ringer is on high.”

His departure comes after supervising his final presidential election coverage, a role he’s mastered since the 1990s. Just months ago, Burstein was preparing contingency plans for extended election coverage, telling Variety in October, “We are prepared to go from ‘GMA’ to ‘GMA’ if need be,” pledging round-the-clock coverage if required.

Burstein’s imprint on television journalism extends back to the 1980s when he joined ABC News as a producer for Good Morning America and World News Tonight. His career trajectory led him through prestigious programs including This Week with David Brinkley and PrimeTime Live, collaborating with broadcasting icons from Peter Jennings to Diane Sawyer to David Muir.

Sawyer, reflecting on their years of collaboration, told Variety: “Marc is the trifecta of television news — steady in the storm; creative and daring when it’s over; and always the road buddy and friend who never leaves your side. Believe me, if you’re live on the air and falling apart, the sweetest sound in your ear is: ‘OK. Marc here. I’ve got you. Let’s go.’”

His legacy includes pioneering broadcasts such as ABC 2000, a unique 24-hour live millennium coverage anchored by Peter Jennings. Burstein also managed the network’s week-long commercial-free coverage following the September 11 terrorist attacks, demonstrating his ability to navigate both planned events and breaking national crises.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir highlighted Burstein’s enduring influence: “I don’t remember a time when Marc Burstein wasn’t in the control room, as consequential events were unfolding. He’s been a force — producing countless special reports and live special events for more than four decades at ABC News. He has been the very best at what he does for a long time, and we are grateful to him for his tireless work, incredible skill, and professionalism. He has set the bar — and I’m sure I will hear his voice in my ear long after he leaves the control room.”

Despite recently battling cancer, from which he reports recovery, Burstein plans to maintain ties with ABC News in a consulting capacity. “I will continue to pop up on Zooms and Teams meetings, be on your speed dials and hopefully continue to occasionally see you in the halls of the finest news division we are all fortunate to call home,” he assured colleagues. “I will be able to continue the true joy I have mentoring, supporting and cheering you all on!”

Network leadership, including ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks president Debra OConnell and ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic, acknowledged the challenge of filling his role. “So many of us have been in the trenches with Marc on countless momentous occasions — many exciting, some tragic — that have shaped our world,” they noted in a memo, adding: “There’s no challenge Marc isn’t up to, particularly the personal ones he’s recently faced, and he somehow always manages to get the job done.”

Burstein’s final day is set for Jan. 31, following President-elect Trump’s inauguration. In his farewell message, he reflected on the timing of his departure: “How does one know when the time is right? To be honest, I don’t know. But it feels right. Another presidential election is behind us and a new headquarters building is ahead of us.”