Watch: Creative Gender Reveal Goes Outrageously Wrong as Balloon Flies Away

A couple in Colorado was excited to reveal the gender of their baby on their local lacrosse field, but things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Sean, a 31-year-old lacrosse coach from Colorado State University-Pueblo, gathered his team around as his wife, Kristen with their 5-year-old daughter attempted to reveal the gender of their second child.

With a balloon tied to a goal post and supposedly filled with confetti to indicate the baby’s gender, Sean took his lacrosse stick, had a few balls by his feet, and swung each of the balls at the balloon in an attempt to break it open.

Though Sean swung and missed multiple times, he hit the string, untying the balloon and releasing it into the air. With his head hung in shame, the team burst out laughing and poked fun at their coach for the gender reveal blunder.

Inside Edition reports that Kristen said revealing their baby’s gender on a sports field in such a way was fitting since her husband proposed to her on the lacrosse grounds. But nothing prepared her for what would happen next.

“I was shocked when the balloon flew away,” she said. “But I already knew the gender so it was funny more than anything and I felt like I could save the situation.”

With the balloon flying off into the atmosphere, the couple was still able to reveal the gender of their baby in a different way as Kristen resorted to using two different colored tops to make the announcement.

“With the quick thinking of one of my husband’s assistants, I was able to reveal the gender myself using a red and blue jersey,” she said.

In the video, Kristin can be seen counting down while holding each colored jersey and dropping the red one to the ground, while holding up the blue and revealing the couple are in fact having a boy.

