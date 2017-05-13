Watch: Couple Lost a Combined 578 Pounds Prior to Their Wedding

The couple who trains together, stays together.

When Ronnie Brower hit his highest weight of 675 pounds. he knew he had to change his lifestyle. He became a regular at his Syracuse, New York, gym and was on his way to shedding off 458 pounds. Little did he know, he gained the attention of fellow gym-goer Andrea Masella, who was also on a major weight loss journey of her own.

“I was just really inspired by him and I thought he was super cute,” Masella, 24, told the Associated Press. “We started talking at the gym and I hate to sound cliché but it was love at first sight.”

Brower and Masella are set to tie the knot on Saturday, May 13, and will walk down the aisle a combined 578 pounds. lighter.

Brower started this incredible life change in 2013. “I was depressed, addicted to pills and alcohol, eating 10 double cheeseburgers or two large pizzas at a time,” Brower, 32, said. “My turning point was, my doctor told me if I kept on like this I’d be dead before I was 30. I was 28.”

With the help of his trainer Nick Murphy, who will be his best man, Brower cut out 100 pounds in his first 100 days.

“My job 24 hours a day was to get healthy and save my life,” Brower said.

Masella first noticed Brower almost two years ago and at that point was a year into her own journey. She eventually lost 120 pounds from her highest weight of 250 pounds.

“Both of us had used food as a coping mechanism; I would just eat my feelings,” Masella said. “We’ve gone through a lot of counseling to come to terms with that and change.”

They bonded over their shared experiences and Masella was even by Brower’s side as he underwent four surgeries to remove 30 pounds of excess skin.

“People come to me all the time, asking for weight-loss advice,” Brower said. “I just tell them there’s hope out there. If you want it bad enough and put your mind to it, anybody can do it.”

The couple is excited to get married and move in together, while also encouraging each other to stay the course of their weight loss.

