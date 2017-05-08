Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Eat a Strict Diet Only a Power Couple Could Handle

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

You’ve heard the rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s super strict diets; now it’s time to learn the facts about the power couple’s daily menu.

In an interview with Boston.com, the Brady-Bündchen family chef, Allen Campbell, shared exactly what the fit couple (and their kids) eat every day.

Campbell said his cooking style is vegan and plant-based, with 80 percent of their diets consisting of fresh, organic vegetables and whole grains like brown rice, quinoa or beans.

“The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken,” he said. “As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.”

Campbell says he does all the shopping for the family, and only buys organic, gluten-free foods. “If it’s not organic, I don’t use it,” he explains. Foods that are off-limits? White sugar, white flour, coffee, caffeine, dairy and foods containing MSG.

While Gisele and the kids typically eat fruit, Campbell says Brady stays away from it, aside from a tomato once a month and bananas in smoothies.

“[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory,” Campbell said. “So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation.”

Campbell says he keeps Brady’s and Bündchen’s diets so strict in order to cut down on acidity levels. “It’s very different than a traditional American diet. But if you just eat sugar and carbs—which a lot of people do—your body is so acidic, and that causes disease.”

While Campbell’s methods may seem a bit extreme, there’s no doubt that both parents’ careers depend on healthy eating and self care — seems to us like it’s paying off!

