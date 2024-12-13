Lucille Ball’s ‘I Love Lucy’ Is Now Streaming Completely Free

I Love Lucy can now be watched over and over again and for free. Lucille Ball’s beloved ‘50s sitcom is available to fans at no extra charge. The series can be streamed for free on the popular ad-supported streamer Pluto TV, both on-demand and with a live channel. Only the first two seasons of I Love Lucy are available on-demand, but it’s quite possible that the other four seasons will be made available at a later date. At the very least, there is a 24/7 channel dedicated specifically to I Love Lucy, with episodes airing in order constantly.

Meanwhile, Ball’s ‘60s sitcom The Lucy Show can be streamed for free on Crackle, but it’s only Seasons 5 and 6 of the show’s six-season run. Just like with I Love Lucy on Pluto TV, it’s unknown if more seasons of The Lucy Show will be made available on Crackle, but it’s possible. It is free, which is better than nothing, even if it is only the last two seasons of the series.

(Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

If fans don’t want to watch I Love Lucy’s first two seasons or have to wait who knows how many days to catch their favorite episode on the 24/7 channel on Pluto TV, all six seasons are out on Blu-ray as a complete series set. However, some fans pointed out a major problem with the Blu-ray, as the remastered version had some interesting AI designs for the background characters. Even if some might find it funny and not too big of a deal, others thought it was a pretty big distraction. Whether or not there will be an updated version of the Blu-ray sans creepy AI background characters is unknown, but at least it makes for some entertaining fun.

Since both I Love Lucy and The Lucy Show are from several decades ago, it might be a bit harder to get all of the seasons, whether because of rights issues, quality issues, or other problems. Obviously since the 24/7 channel seems to be airing all of the seasons, it might be a little be easier for that rather than on-demand, but that could also prove that the other seasons will be coming in the near future. It should be pointed out that all six seasons of I Love Lucy are available to stream on Paramount+. It may not be free, but it’s certainly worth it.