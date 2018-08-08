Thigh Blasting Ballerina Workout [VIDEO]

Bring out your inner ballerina for this technical approach to a thigh-toning workout. These moves are designed to target the inner thighs with help but the butt, core and hip flexors. You’ll need a barre (unlikely, right?), countertop or the back of a chair and a mat for the end of the workout. Fitness instructor Melissa explains how to perform these ballet basics that give ballerinas their beautiful stems. Listen for her cues and enjoy the burn!

Moves You’ll See

Tendu

First Position Relevé

Dégagé

Piqué

Grand Battement

Plié Jumps

Knee Lifts

Crossover Kicks

V Openers

Side Leg Rainbow

Disclaimer: The content on Popculture.com, including text, graphics and images, are for informational purposes only. The content of this website is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have. Do not disregard professional medical advice. Not all exercises are suitable for everyone.