Sweatfest Cardio Stair Workout [VIDEO]

Take your workout outside or use the staircase in your home for a refreshing and revitalizing sweat sesh! Not only are you training your cardio endurance, but your strength and agility skills too. Fitness instructor Holly leads you through an easy-to-follow circuit that can burn between 12 and 20 calories a minute! Make sure you’re planting your entire foot on each step as you go. You’ll be driving hard on the way up, and recovering with a brisk walk on the way down. Do this circuit up to three times for a real fat burner. Ready, set, sweat!