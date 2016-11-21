‘Sister Wives’ Maddie (Brown) Brush Is Pregnant

(Photo: Twitter / @Halloweenpirate)

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is pregnant!

Brown and her husband Caleb Brush are expecting their first child together in May, PEOPLE reports.

“We are both really excited and anxious,” says Maddie. “I think every soon-to-be parent is anxious, but we have so much support from both sides of our family.”

Since her baby will have four grandmas, they are thinking about giving each one a different name.

“We think it would be super cute to have different names for all the grandmas, like oma, grams or babicka,” Maddie says. “Grandma said differently or in different languages. Ultimately they get to choose what they are called but my dad [Kody] will probably be grandpa.”

Maddie’s father has four wives with a combined total of 17 children. This will be the first grandchild in the family.

My five amazing parents deserve a standing ovation for the shit they’ve put up with from all of us kids and still supporting very dream, goal and melatonin in all our lives! Thank you to all of you. None of us would have made it this far in life without each one of you! A photo posted by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Jun 12, 2014 at 8:51am PDT

Maddie and Caleb are definitely ready to be parents!

“I think I’ll be the disciplinarian parent just because Caleb already has such a soft spot for the baby,” says Maddie. “He already has has so much love for the baby.”

And Caleb does not mind playing the good guy. “I’m going to be the pushover,” he says. “Our child is going to have me wrapped around its finger.”

Congrats to the happy couple!