Our Sweet and Spicy Salmon recipe is about to be on your weekly dinner rotation! The salmon is moist and bursting with flavor. It’s delicious and under 350 calories per serving.
Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Salmon
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1 salmon fillet
Ingredients
- Four, 4-ounce fresh salmon fillets
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
Instructions
- In a shallow dish, combine honey and 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and lightly brush onto each salmon fillet, flesh side up.
- In another shallow dish, combine brown sugar, chili powder, salt, pepper and cumin to make the dry rub. Using your hands, rub mixture onto the flesh sides of the salmon fillets.
- Heat a large iron skillet to medium-high heat. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. When hot, add salmon fillets skin side down and immediately reduce heat to medium-low. (If you have a splatter guard, I recommend placing it on top at this time.)
- Pan-sear salmon for 7 minutes, flip and fry for an additional 1-2 minutes or until center reads 145ºF. (Cooking times might vary depending on the thickness of each fillet.) Remove from heat and serve each fillet on ½ cup brown rice.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 salmon fillet)
Calories: 344
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 45mg
Sodium: 369mg
Carbohydrates: 44g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 10