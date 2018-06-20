Need a quick and delicious side dish that you will enjoy? Look no further than our Spicy Sweet Potato Fries! The secret is adding chili powder—the spicy flavor of the chili powder compliments the starchy sweetness of the potatoes.
Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Fries
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1/4 of serving
Ingredients
- 4 medium sweet potatoes, rinsed
- 1 Tbsp chili powder
- ½ Tbsp black pepper
- ½ Tbsp sea salt
- ½ tsp cumin
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Lightly spray 2 non-stick baking sheets with cooking spray.
- Cut the potatoes into small strips.
- In a small bow, mix remaining ingredients together.
- Place sweet potato fries onto the coated baking sheets and spray the tops with cooking spray.
- Bake them in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove and flip them. Generously cover them with the spice mixture. Return to oven and cook for an additional 10-15 minutes or until they have reached desired crispiness.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1/4 of serving)
Calories: 188
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 786mg
Carbohydrates: 43g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 13g
Protein: 4g
SmartPoints: 7