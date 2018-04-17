Not only are these Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins delicious, but they are low calorie and filling! We had some additional toppings like almonds, pecans, raisins, chocolate granola, and dark chocolate chips in the pantry so we decided to top each mini muffin with 1-2 pieces and they turned out great! Feel free to experiment with whatever toppings you have on hand to make them the perfect bite-sized snack or dessert!

Recipe: Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins



Yield: 48 muffins/12 servings

Serving size: 4 mini muffins without topping

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients

3 very ripe bananas

⅔ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 Tbsp light butter

2 egg whites

1½ cups whole wheat flour

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 330ºF. Spray two mini muffin pans with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. In a small bowl, mash bananas using a fork and set aside. In a large bowl, cream butter, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla, brown sugar and Stevia. Add in egg whites and mashed bananas and mix lightly. In a separate bowl, add whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Using a wire whisk, gently mix dry ingredients together. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix together until blended but not over mixed. Spoon mixture into mini muffin pans (I used a tablespoon to spoon equal amounts in pan). Optional: Top mini muffins with 1-2 chocolate chips, 1 almond, or a small amount of granola before baking. Bake for 15-20 minutes until muffins are golden brown around edges and cooked through.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (4 mini muffins):

Calories: 140

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 4g

Sugars: 14g

Sodium: 245mg

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6