Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you’re anything like me, you are completely addicted to Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte. This time of year, Starbuck’s had a lock on my pumpkin addiction… until now! I played with this recipe until I came up with Pumpkin Latte Perfection! So, save your money and treat your taste buds with this fall morning drink! Oh and how could I forget? This liquid dream is only 18 calories per cup! You’re welcome.