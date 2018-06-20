Lime and coconut are the perfect combination of tropical flavors! This sweet and zesty combo delivers a one-two punch for our delicious Coconut Shrimp recipe! Baking the shrimp, as opposed to frying saves you precious fat and calories and you won’t miss a bit of the crunch! Dip these into our Thai Sweet Chili Sauce for an appetizer or meal!

Recipe: Coconut Shrimp

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving Size: 7-8 shrimp

Ingredients

⅓ cup coconut flour

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 egg whites

1 lime, sliced in half

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled deveined (tails remaining)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, combine the coconut flour, cayenne, sugar, and salt. Set aside half of the mixture in a separate bowl, because the mixture can become clumpy halfway through the breading process. In another small bowl, whisk together the egg whites and the juice from half of the lime. Set up a shallow dish with the coconut flakes. Dip each shrimp into the coconut flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the coconut flakes. Place each shrimp flat on the baking sheet. Bake until the coconut flakes are lightly golden, 10-15 minutes. Squeeze the juice of the remaining half of the lime over the shrimp and serve.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (7-8 shrimp)

Calories: 208

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 173mg

Sodium: 629mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 5