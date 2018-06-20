Lime and coconut are the perfect combination of tropical flavors! This sweet and zesty combo delivers a one-two punch for our delicious Coconut Shrimp recipe! Baking the shrimp, as opposed to frying saves you precious fat and calories and you won’t miss a bit of the crunch! Dip these into our Thai Sweet Chili Sauce for an appetizer or meal!
Recipe: Coconut Shrimp
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 7-8 shrimp
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup coconut flour
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 2 egg whites
- 1 lime, sliced in half
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled deveined (tails remaining)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, combine the coconut flour, cayenne, sugar, and salt. Set aside half of the mixture in a separate bowl, because the mixture can become clumpy halfway through the breading process.
- In another small bowl, whisk together the egg whites and the juice from half of the lime.
- Set up a shallow dish with the coconut flakes.
- Dip each shrimp into the coconut flour mixture, then the egg mixture, and then the coconut flakes.
- Place each shrimp flat on the baking sheet.
- Bake until the coconut flakes are lightly golden, 10-15 minutes. Squeeze the juice of the remaining half of the lime over the shrimp and serve.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (7-8 shrimp)
Calories: 208
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 7g
Cholesterol: 173mg
Sodium: 629mg
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 32g
SmartPoints: 5