10 Quick, Low-Cal Dinners for Busy Weeknights

We are all so busy during the week — between work, hitting the gym and taking kids to all their activities — there’s little time leftover for healthy cooking for you and your family.

We’ve put together 10 low calorie, healthy dinners that you can make in under 30 minutes. That’s right, including prep and cook time! So go ahead keep up with the Joneses AND enjoy making these healthy dinners this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Salmon Burgers

These salmon burger patties are filled with great flavor, and the sauce infuses the patty with an even bigger taste you won’t be able to get enough of. Feel free to add traditional burger toppings — crisp lettuce and juicy tomato slices would be great additions!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 salmon patty on a bun with 1 Tbsp Chilie Lime Sauce + ⅓ cup spring mix

Ingredients

Three, 5-ounce cans pink salmon, skinless, boneless pouches

¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs

½ red onion, diced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups spring mix

6 whole wheat buns

2 limes, cut into 6 wedges

6 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons chili powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375º F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a mixing bowl, use your hands to combine salmon, breadcrumbs, red onion, mustard, mayo, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Shape mixture into 6 equally sized burger patties, about ¾ cup per patty. Evenly space patties on baking sheet. Lightly spray the tops of the burgers with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, make the Chili Lime Sauce by whisking mayo, chili powder and lime juice in a small bowl. Set aside. When burgers are cooked through, remove from oven. Serve burgers on buns, topped with 1 tablespoon Chili Lime Sauce, ⅓ cup of spring mix and a lime wedge.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 salmon patty with 1 Tbsp Chilie Lime Sauce + ⅓ cup spring mix)

Calories: 293

Calories from fat: 124

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Cholesterol: 53mg

Sodium: 758mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 10

Creamy Mac and Alfredo

This recipe uses whole-wheat pasta and a light Alfredo sauce to save you major calories and time in the kitchen. The cottage cheese, spinach and low-fat mozzarella come together for a warm, delicious, cheesy meal your kids will ask for again and again. Plus, it sneaks in a serving of a green superfood: spinach!

10 minutes

20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1½ cups

Ingredients

12 ounces whole wheat penne pasta

1 (14.5-ounce) jar light Alfredo sauce

½ cup low-fat cottage cheese

½ cup fat-free milk

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

½ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the Alfredo sauce, cottage cheese, milk, egg whites, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sir in the spinach to combine. Gently fold in the cooked pasta into the Alfredo mixture until evenly covered. Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top. Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (Heaping 1½ cups):

Calories: 310

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 9

Philly Cheese Turkey Sloppy Joes

We gave the Philly Cheesesteak a healthy makeover! It sounds so wrong, but, trust us, this dish is soooo right. The only thing missing from this version is the calories.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 open-face sandwich

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 small onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

¼ cup steak sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

4 whole grain sandwich buns

8 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

Instructions

Preheat the broiler and lay out an unlined and ungreased baking sheet. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the turkey, onion, and bell pepper, breaking the turkey up with a wooden spoon. Cook until it is all cooked through and the onions are translucent, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in the steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Lay the buns on the baking sheet, and spoon about ½ cup of the meat mixture on each of them. Top the meat mixture with 1 slice of cheese, and broil for 1 minute, or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 open-face sandwich)

Calories: 211

Calories from fat: 78

Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 50mg

Sodium: 493mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 20gSmartPoints: 5

Skillet Cheater Lasagna

All the ingredients of lasagna without all the work! You don’t have to carefully layer this meal; just toss it all in together for a pasta bowl that tastes just as yummy as the Italian classic. We stuff it full of spinach and fresh basil while using the healthiest ingredients for a skinny meal your family will request week after week.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cups

Ingredients

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole grain penne noodles

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup beef broth

1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes

¼ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons fresh basil (about 10 leaves)

3 cups baby spinach

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Brown the beef and onion together, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the beef broth and crushed tomatoes. Simmer until slightly thickened, 8-10 minutes. Stir in the ricotta, dried oregano and fresh basil. Stir until the cheese is melted and smooth. Right before draining the penne noodles, add the spinach to the pasta water, then drain together immediately. Add the drained penne and spinach to the skillet with the meat sauce and stir together to evenly coat all of the penne. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot out of the skillet.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cups)

Calories: 265

Calories from fat: 60

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 33mg

Sodium: 69mg

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 19g

SmartPoints: 6

Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread

Flatbreads aren’t just out there to replace pizzas in my house! We love putting just about anything on a flatbread, but this Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread recipe is at the top of the list. A little chicken and a corn salsa, mixed up with your fave barbecue sauce is all you need to make a meal that knocks dinner out of the park. The black bean and corn salsa adds the perfect fresh bite to this flatbread, and the natural sweetness of it pairs well with the tang of the barbecue sauce. Make it your own, mix it up, add items, take some away… You can do just about anything with these flatbreads!

Pro tip: To save time, you can use leftover chicken you may have from grilled chicken or rotisserie chicken.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 flatbread

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 light original flavor flatbreads

1 cup low-sugar barbecue sauce

2 cups black bean and corn salsa

1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

To poach the chicken: Place the chicken breasts in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it’s cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350° F and bake the flatbreads on an ungreased baking sheet until they are slightly crisp, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the oven and top each flatbread evenly with ¾ cup shredded chicken, ¼ cup barbecue sauce, ½ cup of salsa, and ¼ cup cheese. Place the flatbreads back into the oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are warmed through, 6-8 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 flatbread)

Calories: 463

Calories from fat: 105

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 104mg

Sodium: 1011mg

Carbohydrates: 53g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 46g

SmartPoints: 12

Skinny Seasoned Pork Chops

This Skinny Seasoned Pork Chops recipe is one for the books! Your family will love the crunchy outer layer the Italian bread crumbs give this protein-packed main course, and the Parmesan cheese is a nice touch as well.

15 minutes

14-16 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

1 pork chopIngredients

⅓ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 tablespoon skim milk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

4 (4-ounce) lean, boneless pork chops

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the grated cheese in a shallow dish or plate. In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg, milk, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper. In a third shallow dish or plate, stir together the bread crumbs and the remaining salt and black pepper. Dip the pork chops one at a time in the cheese, and gently press to make the cheese adhere to all sides of the pork chop. Next, dip them in the egg, allowing excess to drip off, and lastly, dip them in the breadcrumbs. Spray the tops of the pork chops with cooking spray, and bake in the prepared baking dish uncovered for 14-16 minutes, or until cooked through and golden.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 pork chop)

Calories: 304

Calories from fat: 116

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 99mg

Sodium: 1210mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 30g

SmartPoints: 8

Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo

For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe you can make in under 30 minutes, you’ll want to make this Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo. It checks off all the right boxes: low calorie, low carb, low fat, high protein, quick, easy. What more could you ask for? Oh yeah, it’s also fresh and delicious! Serve it with corn and quinoa like we did in the photos below for an even bigger nutrition boost! Step up your seafood game with this easy tilapia recipe.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 tilapia fillet with ½ cup Avocado Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

4 (4-ounce) tilapia fillets

!Avocado Pico de Gallo: (makes 2 cups)

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

½ avocado, diced

¼ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

salt, to taste

lime, to squeeze

Instructions

In a medium-sized mixing bowl or shallow baking dish, combine the oil, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, and cilantro. Place the fillets in the marinade, and flip them over to coat both sides, then set aside while making the Avocado Pico de Gallo. Combine the tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and cilantro in a medium-sized mixing bowl and season with salt to taste. Squeeze some fresh lime juice on the Pico for flavor and to keep the avocados from browning, then set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and remove the tilapia fillets from the marinade, allowing the excess to drip off. Discard the leftover marinade. Cook the fish in batches as to not crowd the skillet. At this point, you may want to add an additional swirl of olive oil to your skillet, or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the tilapia until the fish turns white and flakes easily, 2-3 minutes on each side. The fish will be tender and might tear when flipping it. Use a flexible fish spatula for best results. Serve with ½ cup of the Avocado Pico de Gallo, and extra cilantro and lime wedges if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tilapia fillet with ½ cup Avocado Pico de Gallo)

Calories: 193

Calories from fat: 82

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 57mg

Sodium: 137mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 4

Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake

This unique twist on a traditional Mexican dish combines all the zesty, authentic, drool-worthy flavors into a convenient noodle casserole! This recipe offers a delectable collage of nutrients, including healthy fiber from the whole wheat egg noodles, protein from the ground turkey, and the mouthwatering creaminess of the cream cheese and Greek yogurt — so go ahead… indulge.

5 minutes

Cook time: 23 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

12 ounces whole grain wide egg noodles

2 ounces plain non-fat Greek yogurt

10 ounces red enchilada sauce

2 cups reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese blend, divided

2 cups frozen yellow corn

1 pound lean ground turkey

½ cup diced onion

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces cream cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º F. Lightly coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Cook the egg noodles according to package directions. In a large bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, red enchilada sauce, 1 cup of the Mexican shredded cheese, and the frozen corn. Set aside. In a large fry pan on medium-high heat, cook the ground turkey for 8 minutes. Drain any fat. Add the onion, jalapeños, and minced garlic. Cook until the onions and jalapeños are slightly tender. Add the chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and cream cheese and stir well. Reduce to low heat until cream cheese has softened and is evenly coating the turkey. Combine the turkey mixture with the cooked egg noodles and stir in the Greek yogurt mixture. Pour evenly into the baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup of Mexican shredded cheese. Bake for 15 minutes. If desired, serve topped with chopped cilantro, sliced avocado and/or sour cream.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 392

Calories from fat: 123

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 9g

Cholesterol: 115mg

Sodium: 473mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 7g

Protein: 22g

Smartpoints: 13

Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers

Turn on the grill and cook up some of our Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers. These minis make fun, tasty, and healthy appetizers perfect for the whole family. Your kids will especially love eating these perfectly sized mini burgers.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 burgers

Ingredients

1¼ pounds ground turkey (minimum 90-10)

2 tablespoons sugar-free pickle relish

2 tablespoons steak sauce

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium grill seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

5 ultra thin cheddar cheese slices, cut in half

10 whole wheat slider buns

Instructions

Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the turkey, relish, steak sauce, and seasonings and mix them together with clean hands. Divide the meat in half, then divide each half into 5 equal sized sliders. Press them out thin, and make a thumb indention in the center of each slider to keep the meat flat while cooking. Grill for 5-7 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the burgers are cooked through. In the last 1-2 minutes of grilling, top each mini burger with half a slice of cheese and serve with optional toppings on a wheat slider bun.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 burgers)

Calories: 377

Calories from fat: 134

Fat: 16g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 96mg

Sodium: 1138mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 10

Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta

For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. And perhaps the very best thing about this recipe is that you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

¼ cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (14-ounce) can large artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10 cups zucchini noodles (from 4 small zucchini, ~2 pounds)

Instructions

To make the sauce: blend all of the ingredients together to a food processor or high-powered blender until smooth, and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Cook for 4-6 minutes until the tomatoes start to plump and get juicy. Add the zucchini noodles and the previously set-aside sauce to the skillet. Season with salt and black pepper, and gently toss together with tongs to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 163

Calories from fat: 87

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 364mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 3

The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.