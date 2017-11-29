10 Quick, Low-Cal Dinners for Busy Weeknights

We are all so busy during the week — between work, hitting the gym and taking kids to all their activities — there’s little time leftover for healthy cooking for you and your family.
We’ve put together 10 low calorie, healthy dinners that you can make in under 30 minutes. That’s right, including prep and cook time! So go ahead keep up with the Joneses AND enjoy making these healthy dinners this week.
Skinny Salmon Burgers
These salmon burger patties are filled with great flavor, and the sauce infuses the patty with an even bigger taste you won’t be able to get enough of. Feel free to add traditional burger toppings — crisp lettuce and juicy tomato slices would be great additions!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 salmon patty on a bun with 1 Tbsp Chilie Lime Sauce + ⅓ cup spring mix
Ingredients
Three, 5-ounce cans pink salmon, skinless, boneless pouches
¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs
½ red onion, diced
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
½ tablespoon light mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
⅛ teaspoon chili powder
⅛ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
2 cups spring mix
6 whole wheat buns
2 limes, cut into 6 wedges
6 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1 lime, juiced
2 teaspoons chili powder
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375º F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, use your hands to combine salmon, breadcrumbs, red onion, mustard, mayo, lemon juice, cayenne pepper, chili powder, salt, and pepper.
Shape mixture into 6 equally sized burger patties, about ¾ cup per patty. Evenly space patties on baking sheet. Lightly spray the tops of the burgers with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
Meanwhile, make the Chili Lime Sauce by whisking mayo, chili powder and lime juice in a small bowl. Set aside.
When burgers are cooked through, remove from oven. Serve burgers on buns, topped with 1 tablespoon Chili Lime Sauce, ⅓ cup of spring mix and a lime wedge.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 salmon patty with 1 Tbsp Chilie Lime Sauce + ⅓ cup spring mix)
Calories: 293
Calories from fat: 124
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 9g
Cholesterol: 53mg
Sodium: 758mg
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 22g
SmartPoints: 10
Creamy Mac and Alfredo
This recipe uses whole-wheat pasta and a light Alfredo sauce to save you major calories and time in the kitchen. The cottage cheese, spinach and low-fat mozzarella come together for a warm, delicious, cheesy meal your kids will ask for again and again. Plus, it sneaks in a serving of a green superfood: spinach!Prep time:
10 minutesCook time:
20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: Heaping 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 12 ounces whole wheat penne pasta
- 1 (14.5-ounce) jar light Alfredo sauce
- ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- ½ cup fat-free milk
- 2 egg whites
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- ½ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the Alfredo sauce, cottage cheese, milk, egg whites, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sir in the spinach to combine.
- Gently fold in the cooked pasta into the Alfredo mixture until evenly covered.
- Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top.
- Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (Heaping 1½ cups):
Calories: 310
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 17g
SmartPoints: 9
Philly Cheese Turkey Sloppy Joes
We gave the Philly Cheesesteak a healthy makeover! It sounds so wrong, but, trust us, this dish is soooo right. The only thing missing from this version is the calories.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 12-15 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 open-face sandwich
Ingredients
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 pound lean ground turkey
1 small onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
¼ cup steak sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
⅛ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
4 whole grain sandwich buns
8 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
Instructions
Preheat the broiler and lay out an unlined and ungreased baking sheet.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the turkey, onion, and bell pepper, breaking the turkey up with a wooden spoon.
Cook until it is all cooked through and the onions are translucent, about 8-10 minutes.
Stir in the steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Lay the buns on the baking sheet, and spoon about ½ cup of the meat mixture on each of them.
Top the meat mixture with 1 slice of cheese, and broil for 1 minute, or until the cheese is melted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 open-face sandwich)
Calories: 211
Calories from fat: 78
Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 50mg
Sodium: 493mg
Carbohydrates: 19g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 20gSmartPoints: 5
Skillet Cheater Lasagna
All the ingredients of lasagna without all the work! You don’t have to carefully layer this meal; just toss it all in together for a pasta bowl that tastes just as yummy as the Italian classic. We stuff it full of spinach and fresh basil while using the healthiest ingredients for a skinny meal your family will request week after week.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cups
Ingredients
1 (13.25-ounce) box whole grain penne noodles
1 pound lean ground beef
1 small onion, diced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ cup beef broth
1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
¼ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
½ teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons fresh basil (about 10 leaves)
3 cups baby spinach
salt, to taste
black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the penne according to package directions for al dente.
Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Brown the beef and onion together, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions are translucent.
Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the beef broth and crushed tomatoes. Simmer until slightly thickened, 8-10 minutes.
Stir in the ricotta, dried oregano and fresh basil. Stir until the cheese is melted and smooth.
Right before draining the penne noodles, add the spinach to the pasta water, then drain together immediately.
Add the drained penne and spinach to the skillet with the meat sauce and stir together to evenly coat all of the penne.
Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve hot out of the skillet.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1¼ cups)
Calories: 265
Calories from fat: 60
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 33mg
Sodium: 69mg
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 19g
SmartPoints: 6
Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Flatbreads aren’t just out there to replace pizzas in my house! We love putting just about anything on a flatbread, but this Skinny BBQ Chicken Flatbread recipe is at the top of the list. A little chicken and a corn salsa, mixed up with your fave barbecue sauce is all you need to make a meal that knocks dinner out of the park. The black bean and corn salsa adds the perfect fresh bite to this flatbread, and the natural sweetness of it pairs well with the tang of the barbecue sauce. Make it your own, mix it up, add items, take some away… You can do just about anything with these flatbreads!
Pro tip: To save time, you can use leftover chicken you may have from grilled chicken or rotisserie chicken.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 flatbread
Ingredients
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
4 light original flavor flatbreads
1 cup low-sugar barbecue sauce
2 cups black bean and corn salsa
1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese
Instructions
To poach the chicken: Place the chicken breasts in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.
When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F.
Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it’s cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350° F and bake the flatbreads on an ungreased baking sheet until they are slightly crisp, 2-3 minutes.
Remove from the oven and top each flatbread evenly with ¾ cup shredded chicken, ¼ cup barbecue sauce, ½ cup of salsa, and ¼ cup cheese.
Place the flatbreads back into the oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are warmed through, 6-8 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 flatbread)
Calories: 463
Calories from fat: 105
Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 104mg
Sodium: 1011mg
Carbohydrates: 53g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 13g
Protein: 46g
SmartPoints: 12
Skinny Seasoned Pork Chops
This Skinny Seasoned Pork Chops recipe is one for the books! Your family will love the crunchy outer layer the Italian bread crumbs give this protein-packed main course, and the Parmesan cheese is a nice touch as well.Prep time:
15 minutesCook time:
14-16 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
1 pork chopIngredients
- ⅓ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon skim milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
- 4 (4-ounce) lean, boneless pork chops
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place the grated cheese in a shallow dish or plate.
- In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg, milk, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon black pepper.
- In a third shallow dish or plate, stir together the bread crumbs and the remaining salt and black pepper.
- Dip the pork chops one at a time in the cheese, and gently press to make the cheese adhere to all sides of the pork chop. Next, dip them in the egg, allowing excess to drip off, and lastly, dip them in the breadcrumbs.
- Spray the tops of the pork chops with cooking spray, and bake in the prepared baking dish uncovered for 14-16 minutes, or until cooked through and golden.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 pork chop)
Calories: 304
Calories from fat: 116
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 99mg
Sodium: 1210mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 30g
SmartPoints: 8
Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo
For a high-protein, low-carb dinner recipe you can make in under 30 minutes, you’ll want to make this Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo. It checks off all the right boxes: low calorie, low carb, low fat, high protein, quick, easy. What more could you ask for? Oh yeah, it’s also fresh and delicious! Serve it with corn and quinoa like we did in the photos below for an even bigger nutrition boost! Step up your seafood game with this easy tilapia recipe.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 4-6 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 tilapia fillet with ½ cup Avocado Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
4 (4-ounce) tilapia fillets
!Avocado Pico de Gallo: (makes 2 cups)
2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
½ avocado, diced
¼ cup diced red onion
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
salt, to taste
lime, to squeeze
Instructions
In a medium-sized mixing bowl or shallow baking dish, combine the oil, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, and cilantro.
Place the fillets in the marinade, and flip them over to coat both sides, then set aside while making the Avocado Pico de Gallo.
Combine the tomatoes, avocado, red onion, and cilantro in a medium-sized mixing bowl and season with salt to taste.
Squeeze some fresh lime juice on the Pico for flavor and to keep the avocados from browning, then set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and remove the tilapia fillets from the marinade, allowing the excess to drip off. Discard the leftover marinade. Cook the fish in batches as to not crowd the skillet.
At this point, you may want to add an additional swirl of olive oil to your skillet, or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the tilapia until the fish turns white and flakes easily, 2-3 minutes on each side. The fish will be tender and might tear when flipping it. Use a flexible fish spatula for best results.
Serve with ½ cup of the Avocado Pico de Gallo, and extra cilantro and lime wedges if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 tilapia fillet with ½ cup Avocado Pico de Gallo)
Calories: 193
Calories from fat: 82
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 57mg
Sodium: 137mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 4
Easy Enchilada Noodle Bake
This unique twist on a traditional Mexican dish combines all the zesty, authentic, drool-worthy flavors into a convenient noodle casserole! This recipe offers a delectable collage of nutrients, including healthy fiber from the whole wheat egg noodles, protein from the ground turkey, and the mouthwatering creaminess of the cream cheese and Greek yogurt — so go ahead… indulge.Prep time:
5 minutes
Cook time: 23 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
12 ounces whole grain wide egg noodles
2 ounces plain non-fat Greek yogurt
10 ounces red enchilada sauce
2 cups reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese blend, divided
2 cups frozen yellow corn
1 pound lean ground turkey
½ cup diced onion
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
4 ounces cream cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350º F. Lightly coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Cook the egg noodles according to package directions.
In a large bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, red enchilada sauce, 1 cup of the Mexican shredded cheese, and the frozen corn. Set aside.
In a large fry pan on medium-high heat, cook the ground turkey for 8 minutes. Drain any fat. Add the onion, jalapeños, and minced garlic. Cook until the onions and jalapeños are slightly tender. Add the chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper and cream cheese and stir well. Reduce to low heat until cream cheese has softened and is evenly coating the turkey.
Combine the turkey mixture with the cooked egg noodles and stir in the Greek yogurt mixture. Pour evenly into the baking dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup of Mexican shredded cheese. Bake for 15 minutes.
If desired, serve topped with chopped cilantro, sliced avocado and/or sour cream.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 392
Calories from fat: 123
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 9g
Cholesterol: 115mg
Sodium: 473mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 7g
Protein: 22g
Smartpoints: 13
Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers
Turn on the grill and cook up some of our Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers. These minis make fun, tasty, and healthy appetizers perfect for the whole family. Your kids will especially love eating these perfectly sized mini burgers.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 8-10 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 burgers
Ingredients
1¼ pounds ground turkey (minimum 90-10)
2 tablespoons sugar-free pickle relish
2 tablespoons steak sauce
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium grill seasoning
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon salt
black pepper, to taste
5 ultra thin cheddar cheese slices, cut in half
10 whole wheat slider buns
Instructions
Preheat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the turkey, relish, steak sauce, and seasonings and mix them together with clean hands.
Divide the meat in half, then divide each half into 5 equal sized sliders. Press them out thin, and make a thumb indention in the center of each slider to keep the meat flat while cooking.
Grill for 5-7 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the burgers are cooked through.
In the last 1-2 minutes of grilling, top each mini burger with half a slice of cheese and serve with optional toppings on a wheat slider bun.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 burgers)
Calories: 377
Calories from fat: 134
Fat: 16g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 96mg
Sodium: 1138mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 32g
SmartPoints: 10
Low-Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta
For a low-calorie and low-carb weight loss-friendly dinner, you MUST make this creamy avocado zoodle recipe. The zucchini noodles cut down on carbs you would normally find in spaghetti noodles, while the avocados and artichokes full of antioxidants help you burn fat and detox your system. And perhaps the very best thing about this recipe is that you can have dinner on the table in 30 minutes.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 cups
Ingredients
1 avocado, peeled and pitted
¼ cup fresh basil
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
black pepper, to taste
2 teaspoons minced garlic
½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 (14-ounce) can large artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
10 cups zucchini noodles (from 4 small zucchini, ~2 pounds)
Instructions
To make the sauce: blend all of the ingredients together to a food processor or high-powered blender until smooth, and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Cook for 4-6 minutes until the tomatoes start to plump and get juicy.
Add the zucchini noodles and the previously set-aside sauce to the skillet.
Season with salt and black pepper, and gently toss together with tongs to evenly coat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 163
Calories from fat: 87
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 364mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 3
The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.