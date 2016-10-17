Pregnant Woman Receives Scathing Note After Parking in Spot for Women ‘With Child’

(Photo: KOCO)

A pregnant woman from Edmond, Okla. says her friend was shamed for parking in a spot designated for women “with child” at a grocery store on Saturday night, KOCO reports.

The woman, named Jamie, shared in an email that she and her friend, who is 8 1/2 months pregnant, saw a spot marked for women “with child” and decided to park there. When they got back to the car, they discovered a note on the windshield ridiculing them for their choice.

“When you park in this spot,” the note read, “it is when you actually have a small child with you. Learn to read the signs.”

The note also told Jamie’s friend to stop being an “entitled, spoiled Edmondite.”

“I, and my best friend were very much offended,” Jamie said of the note. “In no way, shape or form was this rude letter necessary.”

Jamie said that she spoke to the store’s manager about the incident, sharing that the manager apologized and agreed that Jamie and her friend had parked correctly. Jamie added that she knows the store is not to blame for the letter.

“It’s upsetting to know that there are people out there that are so quick to place judgement on anyone for absolutely no reason,” she said. “My pregnant best friend had more right to that parking spot than anyone with child. So much hatred in the world.”