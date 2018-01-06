New Baby Bump Shaming Target: ‘Baby Is Perfectly Healthy and That’s All That Matters’

Fashion designer and social media influencer Yiota Kouzoukas has been slammed throughout her now nine-month pregnancy for her small bump and slim figure — but she’s still out to educate.

The 29-year-old has shared frequent bump updates to show off her progressing belly, but followers have been largely focused on her tiny size.

Kouzoukas posted a bright bikini photo on Dec. 29, revealing her full-term bump and still-visible abs, sending fans into a frenzy.

Her bikini snapshot got overwhelmingly positive attention, but a similar bump post from a week earlier showed followers shaming her pregnancy size.

“Just want to know how u look less pregnant than me when I’m not pregnant and ur due next week,” one follower wrote. Another added, “That’s how I look after a burger…” She’s also been frequently accused of being unhealthy or not properly carrying for the baby.

Despite major criticism — especially in the first few months — the mom-to-be has used her journey to explain how different pregnancy can look on every woman.

For Kouzoukas, she’s maintained a barely-there bump throughout her pregnancy due to past endometriosis surgeries, the upward tilt of her uterus and her naturally flatter stomach.

“For the first four months of my pregnancy, my uterus was retroverted/tilted which means that [the baby] was growing backwards into my body rather than outwards,” she wrote on Instagram in a post to “explain a few things” about her unusual body. “Most people with this type of uterus tilt forward at around 12 weeks and continue growing outwards like you normally would.”

“My uterus didn’t ‘flip forward’ until well into being four months pregnant because of the backwards tilted position paired with decade old endometriosis scarring that I have on my uterosacral ligaments,” she said. “Basically, these ligaments are acting like anchors keeping my uterus ‘inside’ rather than ‘outside,’ which is why I appeared smaller than most people for the first four or five months.”

She added that her body’s shape and stature have affected the way she carries her child, too.

“My torso is also short and my stomach is naturally toned which is keeping my belly super tight, so I’ve had to personally stop all ab exercises to avoid any issues with possible ab separation,” she said. “This is for me personally, as instructed by my doctor and is in no way a blanket rule for anyone else.”

Kouzoukas chose to share her story not out of anger from the rude comments she’s received, but she hoped to educate people on her journey so others may learn not to judge others.

“I’m perfectly healthy, baby is perfectly healthy and that’s all that matters. Our bodies and bumps are all different and our shapes and sizes are all different too,” she concluded.

Now, Kouzoukas is just weeks away from meeting her little one, despite criticism from haters.