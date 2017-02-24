One Mom Was Food Shamed After She Packed Chocolate Cake in Child’s Lunch

A recent viral Facebook post is garnering some attention after a teacher sent home an assertive message with a student.

Melinda Tankard Reist, a Canberra, Australia-based writer, shared a note that she says her friend and mom of eight received from her child’s teacher.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Teacher Suspended After Posting About ‘Illegal Aliens’ on Facebook

Tankard Reist says a slice of chocolate cake was packed in the student’s lunch as just one part of her lunch.

The note, which depicts a large red unhappy face, reads: “Your child has chocolate slice from the Red Food category today. Please choose healthier options for Kindy.”

Tankard Reist wrote, “My friend (mother of 8 healthy children, what follows relating to no. 7) received this today from her 3 year old’s kindy. I told her to put in two slices tomorrow and tell them to get lost.”

The “Red Food category” is part of a set of school nutrition guidelines published in Australia.

The Facebook post has garnered over 2,000 reactions, 500 shares and 800 comments, some people appalled by the note, and others more understanding.

“I think the way it’s delivered is humiliating,” one commenter wrote. “Why not send home a letter to all patents saying what’s allowed and what’s not. Don’t make parents feel like they are kindy kids!”

“Argh!! Mothers feel guilty half the time as it is,” another wrote. “She should take a whole plate of slices in and offer them around.”

“I don’t have a problem with this,” another commenter wrote. “Could be a bit better communicated perhaps. […] The word “treat” needs to be redefined so we are not feeding our kids a heap of processed foods, refined sugar and chemicals. What should make people angry is a childhood obesity epidemic and all the modern behavior disorders….. Perhaps.”

What do you think of the assertive note? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

‘The Chew’ Host Daphne Oz Has Some Powerful Words for Body Shamers

Kristin Cavallari Defends Husbands Against Body Shamers on Instagram

Steve Martin Shamed Into Deleting Carrie Fisher Tweet Because It Was ‘Sexist’

Simone Biles Shuts Down Body Shamers With One Perfect Tweet