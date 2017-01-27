Mom Uses Maternity Leave to Backpack Across the World With Her Husband and Newborn

When Karen Edwards and Shaun Bayes told their friends that they planned to travel the world with their newborn baby, Esmé, while Edwards was on maternity leave, everyone thought they were nuts.

“The thoughts of traveling with little ones can be quite daunting for many parents,” Edwards wrote on her blog. “I know I feared being the ‘mum with the crying baby’ on board a busy flight… By the time our little girl was four months old she had been to four countries, on a long road trip, camping, an international ferry and two long-haul flights. I am not saying it is always easy, but at the end of the day it all turns out okay!”

After they put their items in storage, sold their car, and rented out their house, the family of three was off to see the world — and they did it all with just one suitcase!

The family has been able to check off Ireland, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Bali off of their bucket list.

Edwards, who is now expecting her second child while backpacking the world, credits her maternity leave for providing the income to travel and Bayes taking freelance jobs as a landscaper to scrape in some extra cash. Edwards also breastfed Esmé while seeing the world, which saved money on bottles.

Introducing ‘Travel Mad Boy’ .. 💜👶🏼🙋🏼‍♂️. I can’t keep secrets so had to find out at my #20weeks scan 🤗 A photo posted by Travel Mad Mum (@travelmadmum) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:35am PST

“The overall aim is to inspire like-minded travel loving parents — your travel days do not have to be over,” Edwards said on her website.

The website includes future and past destinations, frequently asked questions and tried and tested baby products.

