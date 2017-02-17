This Joyous Photo of Two Sets of Twins in One Family Will Warm Your Heart

(Photo: Facebook / West on Jade Photography)

Juliet Cannici and her wife, Nikki Cannici, of Massachusetts, welcomed their second set of twins on Jan. 26, and a resulting photoshoot has since taken the Internet by storm.

Twin girls Gia and Gemma arrived via IVF (in vitro fertilization), joining twin siblings Nico and Siena, who were born via IVF using two embryos in 2014. To celebrate, Juliet, of West on Jade Photography, organized a photoshoot when the twins were nine days old, and things got even cuter when their siblings joined in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One shot, seen above, has received extra attention, with the sweet photo capturing all four siblings at the happiest of moments.

“The reaction to our photo was completely unexpected, and we are amazed to see it shared across the world,” Juliet told People.

“We think it is the complete joy and connection you see between our kids in the photo that made it go viral,” she continued. “Whatever it is, it is great to see our photo shared these days that shows nothing but love.”

Juliet added that she hopes her family’s story can garner positive attention for LGBT families.

“There is nothing more important out of any of this exposure than serving as a positive example for the LGBT community,” she said. “I feel it is important for us to show our struggles, to show what we’ve fought for so many years for, and to now show our accomplishment (which is how I see my children).

“We have welcomed the messages from members of our community asking about our journey — we always will. It is a very hard path to go down without support, and we are happy to be that support for some.”

(Photo: Facebook / Nikki And Juliet Cannici)

Related:

George Clooney’s Mother Reveals the Sex of His and Amal’s Twins

Mariah Carey Brings Twins to ‘Lego Batman Movie’ Premiere

At-Risk Identical Twins Saved Each Other by Cuddling in the Womb