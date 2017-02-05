Mom Gives Birth After Suffering Aneurysm and Brain Surgery During Pregnancy

(Photo: Twitter/@Danachicklas )

Anna Weeber’s pregnancy was anything but typical, in fact, she almost didn’t survive to see her baby born.

During her pregnancy she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

“It was the most intense headache I’ve ever had in my life,” Weeber, who was 26 weeks pregnant at the time, told PEOPLE. “It felt like a balloon was filling with tar in my head.”

Fortunately, she got to the hospital in time.

“About 50 percent of patients who have a ruptured brain aneurysm don’t even make it to the hospital alive,” Dr. Justin Singer, Director of Vascular Neurosurgery at Spectrum Health, who treated Weeber, explained. “Of the 50 percent of those patients that do survive, another 30-50 percent don’t recover to their previous level of health and function.”

Singer instantly felt a connection to Weeber’s family, since his wife was around her age and also expecting a baby at the time.

“I know if my wife was in that position I would want the most definitive treatment option that poses the least risk to the baby,” Dr. Singer said. “And that’s surgery so that’s what I advised them to do.”

The surgery went flawlessly.

On December 30, their family welcomed new baby Hudson.

“We were just praying that Hudson wouldn’t suffer any effects from the surgery and as far as we can tell he is one perfectly health little boy,” she shared.

Both mom and baby are in full health, but the experience has made Weeber appreciate everything they have even more.

“The first couple of days after Hudson was born, he and I would look at each other and make eye contact and I would just start crying knowing everything we’ve been through together,” she shared. “We both knew God got us through this huge miracle.”

Hudson has even met Singer’s newborn. The family’s plan to keep in touch as the kids grow up.

