Mama June Reveals Exactly How She Lost and Plans to Maintain Her 300-Pound Weight Loss

Viewers have watched Mama June Shannon’s drastic weight loss transformation on her new reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, learning that the reality star has spent upwards of $75,000 on weight loss surgery.

In 2015, Mama June underwent a gastric sleeve surgery, and more recently had a breast augmentation and skin removal surgery on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and stomach — where a combined total 9 pounds of skin was removed.

In addition to the surgery, Mama June also overhauled her diet and exercise routine. Her trainer, Kenya Crooks, says Shannon has been working hard at the gym.

“We’ve done a lot of weight training, we’ve done a lot of plyometrics, doing a lot of running, but, you know, it’s all about pressing past yourself, and that’s what we’ve been able to do — help her press past herself,” Crooks revealed.

While fitness and surgery were a significant part of Mama June’s nearly 300-pound weight loss, her diet also helped shed the pounds.

Her daughters revealed that they don’t keep junk food in the house. While everyone in the family splurges occasionally, for the most part they stick to a clean-eating diet with a focus on vegetables.

Now Mama June is sure she’ll keep the weight off with better food decisions, exercise and portion control.”I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

She says she learned the hard way that portion control is absolutely essential after having a surgery like the gastric sleeve.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve,” she said. “That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

