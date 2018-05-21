Love to Watch You Leave Leg & Butt Workout [VIDEO]

Ready to work the legs and butt?! Fitness instructor Brooke Griffin shows you how to work those muscles in a fat-burning state using a body bar or a pair of dumbbells and a squishy ball or rolled towel. Keep your eyes peeled for Brooke’s power moves to intensify your workout when you want to. These moves will challenge and fatigue the glutes and thighs, toning them exactly how you want. Repeat this circuit up to three times.

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com