Lady Gaga’s Diet Is One You Can Totally Get Behind

(Photo: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Being Lady Gaga isn't easy.

Simultaneously dancing and singing is normally a recipe for disaster for the average Jane, but not for Gaga. Singing and dancing on stage takes some serious fitness prep, so she has to put in serious work to stay in tip-top shape. As the Super Bowl approaches, Gaga will put in hours of work to prepare for her halftime performance in front of millions of football-loving Americans (and those of us that are there for the commercials).

While Gaga says that she's been training every single day in preparation for the Super Bowl halftime show (she even built a tent in her backyard with a dance floor to rehearse), she typically works out five times a week for a minimum of 25 minutes each day. She puts a heavy focus on crunches and squats, and practices Bikram and hot yoga whenever she can.

"Yoga makes me feel like I can do anything," Gaga said. "Yoga heals me."

Following a 25 pound weight loss, the 29-year-old "Do What U Want" singer wrote, "This is who I am. And I am proud at any size."

She's a firm believer in the 5-Factor Diet, which is a meal plan that revolves around five 5-ingredient meals each day, as well as 25-minute workouts five times a week. Each meal should include all five food groups: protein (eggs or meat), complex carbs (veggies or potatoes), healthy fats (oils or fish) and sugar free drinks (water, coffee, or tea). The diet doesn't leave room for processed foods or packaged snacks.

"Although the number five theme is gimmicky, there is no gimmick to the diet plan itself," R.D. Cathy Nonas writes. "This is a healthy plan that incorporates all the food categories in appropriate proportions, including plenty of fiber, low-fat protein choices and low-fat dairy suggestions."

This plan even has a cheat day (can we hear an amen?)! Gaga takes full advantage of it too, allowing herself a big bowl of pasta and a whiskey, or a slice of pizza when she's in New York.

Sounds like Gaga runs a pretty healthy, balanced lifestyle. Who else is as excited as we are for her halftime performance? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

