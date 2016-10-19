Is Ciara Pregnant With Her Second Child?

(Photo: Twitter / @people)

Is Ciara pregnant with baby number two?

While the singer has not spoken publicly about the rumor, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating after Ciara appeared at the Refinery Hotel in New York City on Tuesday night, for an event as Revlon’s newest global brand ambassador, wearing an all-white outfit with a loose-fitting jacket.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by @guysandpeople on Oct 19, 2016 at 5:09am PDT

“Baby bumpin,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Exactly…,” another responded.

Despite the singer’s silence, two sources have told E! News that Ciara is indeed pregnant.

“Ciara is pregnant and is so excited to be a mom,” one source said. “Russell[Wilson] would like to have two to three children. They both would like a big family.”

Ciara is mom to 2-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whose father is the singer’s ex-fiancé, Future. Ciara married NFL player Russell Wilson in July of this year, and Wilson does not have any children from his previous marriage.

The athlete previously gushed to E! News about how much he loves his stepson and whether he and Ciara want more children.

“It’s a blessing. He’s such a special kid and he’s so smart. He’s active as can be. He loves sports—loves running around,” Wilson said. “I love kids. She does, too, and hopefully God willing..as long as they’re healthy, that’s what we pray for whether it’s a boy or girl—who knows—but we’ve got some time for that.”