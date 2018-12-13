Hello, Sexy! Boudoir-Ready Booty Routine

If it’s time to spice things up in the boudoir, the first step is getting boudoir booty ready. Don’t cover it, lift and tighten it! Use this sculpting routine that will make that sexy, new boudoir outfit you have been saving even more booty-ful. Get moving with this routine just in time for Valentine’s Day for an oh-so-special, sexy evening.

Squats:

Don’t let your toes fall over your knees and push through the heels of your feet, staying light on your toes. Squeeze those glutes as you come up in standing position and repeat.

» Do it: Complete 3 sets of 50 squats.

Want more squats? Check out our 30-day Squat Challenge!

Scissor Jumps:

Quickly jump up and land softly with your left foot in front, right foot in back and lower into a lunge. That is one rep.

» Do it: Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Good Mornings:

These can be done with a weight bar or resistance band. Raise weight or band to your shoulders and stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping a flat back, hinge forward at the hips, pushing the booty back and lowering the upper body until shoulders and hips are in the same plane. Then, push back up to standing position.

» Do it: Complete 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Lunges:

Start with your legs together. Place your hands on your hips and step forward with one leg leaving the other leg stationary. The thigh of the front leg should be parallel with the floor and all your weight on the front foot. Step back and repeat with the other leg.

» Do it: Repeat for 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Wall Sit:

To do the move, find an open space on a wall or sturdy surface, place your feet hip-width or a comfortable distance apart. Place your back on the wall and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. To engage the core and lower back more, place hands behind your head, keeping back flat against the wall.

» Do it: Hold this position for as long as you can, rest and repeat 3x.

Glute Bridge:

While lying on your back, knees bent, heels on the ground, raise and lower your hips. For a more intense workout, try adding a medicine ball and squeeze the ball at the top of your bridge or add 10 pulse squeezes when you raise your glutes up before lowering back down.

» Do it: Repeat 12-15 times for 3 sets.

For more booty lifting exercises, check out Brazilian Booty Lift Workout and At-Home Lean Legs and Butt Workout Video.