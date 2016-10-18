Grieving Husband Recovers Music From Wife Who Died During Childbirth Thanks to Internet Strangers

The death of a child is unbearable, but the death of the parent is difficult too. Jared Buhanan-Decker’s wife Sharry died giving birth to their first child, James.

After his wife had passed away, Jared discovered something she’d left behind. He found recordings of his wife that she had made of herself playing guitar and singing. She was very passionate about music and posted a few of her videos to YouTube. The format of the videos weren’t recognizable to Jared so he turned to Reddit to figure out how he can watch her files.

“I just want to be able to hear her voice again,” he wrote.

In response to his comment, within a few short hours, several users had converted the files and shared them with Jared.

Grateful for what he found, Jared said, “People can be very kind in the face of tragedy.”

In order to help keep her memory alive, Jared updates Sharry’s blog to keep people informed about their son’s progress.

JJ is believed to incurred trauma from his mother’s amniotic fluid embolism during her C-section which could give him various medical complications.

“At first JJ’s ‘worst case scenarios’ included blindness, never walking, never feeding himself, cerebral palsy, severe learning disabilities and [overall] short life,” Jared told HuffPost.

Only 4 months old, JJ is doing better than expected.

Jared continues to update Sharry’s blog with posts about his son’s health and about her life.

“She really sincerely and intensely cared about things. She longed to make a difference in the world for the better,” Jared said. “She was passionate and emotional for good and for bad, and I miss her more than I could ever imagine.”