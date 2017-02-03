‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant!

A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Sep 17, 2016 at 10:49am PDT

Another Grey’s Anatomy baby is on the way!

Actress Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on the hit ABC medical drama, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child, making the announcement with an adorable photo of herself holding a pumpkin that reads, “Baby arriving spring 2017” in gold letters.

“I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all the news I’ve managed to keep a secret for what seems like forever now… I am pregnant!!!!” the photo’s caption read. “This girl gets to be a ‘cool mom’ ha! We are beyond happy and I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!!”

The actress added that she would be updating fans on her journey, and even gave a shoutout to those who had already guessed that she had a bun in the oven.

“I’ll be posting progress pics as the weeks go on but for now I figured I’d post this pumpkin because come spring I’ll have a belly that size!” Luddington shared. “And nods of respect to the few of you who guessed right in the past few months- yes I saw your comments.”

E! News reports that Luddington has been dating Matt Alan for at least six months, with the pair making their most recent red carpet appearance at Entertainment Weekly‘s 2016 Emmys party.