Got Goat Milk? Should You?

When you think of milk, do you think of cow milk? Soy milk? Almond milk? What about goat milk? If you haven’t incorporated goat milk into your diet already, you might want to start. It’s a great alternative to other more common forms of milk when it comes to weight loss, because it’s low in fat but high in protein! It also has more calcium and magnesium (which helps out your immune system) than cow milk.

Although goats produce only two percent of the worldwide milk supply, their secret is quickly catching on, especially with the lactose intolerant. Fifty percent of lactose intolerant people can easily digest goat milk, a lot more than can be said for cow milk. It contains 35 percent of your daily fatty acids in just one cup, five percent of your daily vitamin C, and 10 percent of your daily vitamins A and D. Goat milk also is anti-mucousal. While cow’s milk is common in allergies and mucous, goat’s milk is not. The fat globules in goat milk are a ninth of the size of the globules in cow milk.

Not only is goat milk more nutritious and naturally wholesome than cow milk, but is also more environmentally friendly. Up to six goats can be raised comfortably on the same acreage as two cows! Plus, it’s a healthier alternative to pasteurized cow milk, which is full of GMOs and growth hormones; goat milk is rarely treated with those harmful substances and is therefore less toxic.

