Give Up My Morning Coffee For What?

Your car floor is littered with coffee cups, and the pile keeps growing. Red flag number one that you are addicted.

Caffeine plays a large role in the daily lives of many, getting people up out of bed and giving them short bursts of energy to tackle the morning. Caffeine affects the adrenal glands that secrete adrenaline and cortisol – too much caffeine will exhaust the adrenal glands and could lead to adrenal fatigue. Drinking a cup of coffee usually leads to a quick spike in energy levels, but a certain jitteriness accompanies those unsustained energy levels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Mom has previously covered why green tea is a much better drink in the morning, but what about a glass of immune-supporting lemon water? A glass of warm water with a couple lemon slices sounds oddly vibrant, and what better way to start your day than vibrancy? Adding lemon slices to water is a good way to mix things up and stay hydrated, especially if you’re struggling to stray away from the fruit juices and soda pops. Everyone has heard the recommendation for “eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day,” but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 43 percent of Americans in 2013 drank fewer than four cups of water per day. Although studies have shown that there really is no evidence of dehydration with moderate caffeine intake, in the long run water still wins out.

While there is no caffeine in lemon water, the combination of water and acidic lemon juice is believed to kickstart things in the digestive tract, according to Ayurvedic philosophy. So if you only drink coffee in order to have a morning poop, think about replacing it with warm lemon water for the same results. Staying hydrated is also a factor in good digestion. Of course, acidic foods can lead to acid reflux as well, and in some cases can contribute to stomach pains.

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Real Health Nutrition)

Lemon juice is abundant with the antioxidant vitamin C, so starting out your day with some natural vitamin C is a good way to defend your body against free radicals and heart disease. It also assists in the production of collagen, meaning upping your intake of vitamin C could reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Even more important is the role vitamin C plays in forming the protein responsible for repairing ligaments, tendons and blood vessels.

>> Learn more about free radicals here.

Along with vitamin C, another antioxidant named d-limonene has been shown to support normal digestion and support the liver in the detoxification process. So waking yourself up in the morning with this detox water could involve jump-starting the digestive tract, brightening your skin, and hydrating the body enough to tackle the day.

The best way to drink this beverage is to squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a cup of warm water… if it’s too sour, add a drop of honey. Lemon water will be a better option for anyone with adrenal problems, and though it is not the magic answer for a happy morning, fresh lemon has enough good qualities to be regarded as a positive health influence.