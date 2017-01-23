Healthy Living

Eat Like An Angel: 12 Heavenly Angel Food Cake Recipes

If you’ve been eating healthy and keeping up with an active lifestyle, it’s time to treat yourself with something delicious. To make a dessert that’s light, sweet and fluffy, look no further. We’ve complied a list of 12 heavenly dessert recipes using angel food cake. Dig in, ladies!

1. Skinny Strawberry Angel Food Cupcakes: This light and sweet recipe is super easy to make! Perfect for special occasions or just a simple dessert for family dinner. Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Strawberry Angel Food Cupcakes

>> Inspired by dessert using fruit? Click here to get more fruitspiration with 10 healthy fruity desserts!

2. Lemon Coconut Cake: You don’t need to wait until Easter to make this delicious dessert! Lemon and coconut flavors elicit sunny memories — bake this to bring a happy day! Check it out.

lemon coconut easter cake

3. Red, White and Blue Trifle: This patriotic-themed trifle is light, healthy and super tasty! Natural sweetness from the strawberries and blueberries make this a simple, yet delicious dessert. Click here to get the recipe.

4. Skinny Tiramisu: This recipe puts a skinny twist on a traditionally unhealthy dessert. The angel food cake easily substitutes the lady fingers required in the original recipe, and tastes just as yummy. Get the nutritional information here.

Tiramisu_feat

5. Lemony Angel Food Cake: This light and lemony angel food cake will make a perfect dessert to serve at birthday and dinner parties. We can thank Martha Stewart for this sweet treat. Click here to get the instructions.

Photo Credit: Brit + Co

6. Angel Food French Toast Sticks: Angel food is taking over the breakfast scene through the form of a favorite morning dish. The directions are kind of tricky, so be sure to follow every step! (via Rachel Schultz)

Photo Credit:
(Photo: Rachel Schultz)

7. Pumpkin Angel Food Cake: Just when you thought there couldn’t be another pumpkin-flavored food item, this recipe pops up. (via Real House Moms)

Photo Credit:

8. Coconut Cream Poke Cake: This creamy and sweet angel food cake recipe is great for anyone who loves coconut. Serve with a side of cut pineapple and enjoy! Click here to check it out.

Photo Credit:
(Photo: Like Mother Like Daughter)

9. Lemon Berry Cake Trifle: This angel food trifle combines zesty lemon and sweet blueberry together in a tasty medley. Bring to potlucks or serve at family dinners, and let your guests be impressed! (via The Lemon Bowl)

Photo Credit: Lemon Bowl
(Photo: The Lemon Bowl)

>> Love blueberries? Check out these 13 ways to use blueberries in your dessert!

10. Black and White Cake: If you want to make a simple angel food cake recipe that’s not overwhelmingly sweet, this is perfect for you This gluten-free black and white angel cake layers vanilla and chocolate flavored goodness in a light and healthy way. Click here to see.

Photo Credit: Gluten Free Canteen
(Photo: Gluten Free Canteen)

11. Weight Watchers® Blueberry Bars: These Weight Watchers® angel food cake bars only require two ingredients and five minutes to make. How’s that for fast, easy and delicious?! Click here to check it out.

Photo Credit: Weight Watchers
(Photo: Weight Watchers)

>> Click here to see 5 sugar-free desserts that only take minutes to make!

12. Blueberry and Cream: This angel food cake is absolutely heavenly and slightly addicting. To make this recipe even healthier, ditch the added whipped cream on top — you’ll save yourself a load of calories. (via Mel’s Kitchen Café)

Photo Credit:
(Photo: Mel’s Kitchen Cafe)
