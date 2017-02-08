‘The Chew’ Host Daphne Oz Responds to Body Shamer With Powerful Words

bye, Miami! 🌴✌️🌊☀️🙌❤ A photo posted by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

After Daphne Oz shared a fun photo of herself on the beach in Miami on Instagram Sunday, the chef was quickly met with body shaming comments, because this is the Internet. Instead of letting the comments affect her, however, Oz wrote back.

“I have kids and [it’s] not hard to loose the weight!” one critical comment read. “Especially nursing! Unless you use pregnancy as an excuse to over eat! Miss not fresh face of healthy!”

While fans were quick to come to Oz’s defense, the Chew co-host responded to the now-deleted comment herself.

“I feel like we can all probably guess the sad, lonely person hiding behind the screen,” E! News reports Oz as writing. “Let’s not give her any of the attention she craves.”

In a follow-up post featuring a photo of another comment she left, the mom of two thanked her fans for their support, sharing a message of positivity in light of the negative comment she received.

“I feel safe posting pics like this for all of you because I get how hard it is to feel good in our skin—whether we’re trying to lose or gain weight, whether we’ve had babies or not. We are under constant scrutiny. I am not perfect, I have not reached all my goals, I still see all my flaws first,” she explained

“But progress is everything, and one positive feeling begets another. This is a space for positivity and smart strategies and results, but most importantly, it is a place for celebration and FUN,” Oz continued.

“I love that you guys shut down the obvious trolls that show up on here every now and then because they seriously have no other place or way to feel heard. I try not to give them too much thought, but know that I appreciate every single one of you and you make me smile and feel good every day. I hope I can do the same for you. THANK YOU!”

