Create Your Own Fountain of Youth With Age Defying Foods

With 40-something celebrities popping up everywhere looking more youthful than some of the 20-something girls out there, it makes a woman want to say, “I’ll have what she’s having!” Truth is, in addition to exercise and vitamins; women are paying closer attention to their diets now more than ever before and those dietary changes are leading to healthier bodies and more youthful appearances.

According to WebMD, the radiant appearance that women spend hundreds of dollars each month trying to achieve, could be as easy as adding a few additional items to their grocery list. Our body is nourished from the inside out, so try adding a few of these foods to your daily diet and see how quickly you can get your glow on!

Avocado: While going through a bag of chips accompanied by a bowl of guacamole may not lead to anti-aging magic, adding a slice or two of fresh avocado to your next salad or sandwich just might. Avocados contain healthy monounsaturated fats that when eaten in moderation, can help reduce bad cholesterol, improve skin elasticity and reduce fluid retention. Not to mention they contain that little extra zing giving almost every meal a creamy, delicious taste! Click here for some of our delicious avocado recipes.

Berries: Take your pick; black, blue or red, they are all jam packed with nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants that destroy free radicals in the body, strengthen the immune system, and fight the aging process. Click here to try one of our delicious berry smoothies or if you need an even sweeter treat, try our chocolate-stuffed raspberries. Trust us, your ever fading smile lines will thank you for it.

Salmon: Salmon is full of omega fatty acids. These healthy fats not only assist in keeping you feeling fuller longer, they also improve the look and feel of skin, reduce fluid retention all over the body, deliver essential oils for fuller and more beautiful hair and have even been known to help prevent nails from breaking. Click here to try some of our favorite salmon dishes!

Olive oil: Olive oil has been known for its anti-aging properties for centuries! Unlike canola oil or butter, olive oil contains healthy fats that improve the skin and assist in removing bad cholesterol. Olive oil also contains polyphenol, an antioxidant that has been known to affect cell-to-cell signaling, and can actually slow down the aging process. Just a couple of tablespoons a day used in cooking or as a salad dressing can lead to drastic improvements in your skin over time. Click here for more information on the health benefits of olive oil.

Red wine: While guzzling a whole box of red wine on a random Tuesday night will likely cause more harm than good, a glass or two a few times a week could help replace your $50 skin cream. Much like olive oil, red wine contains a natural antioxidant known as resveratrol. This antioxidant helps to stabilize blood sugar, reduce inflammation in the body, controls abnormal cell growth and increases the body’s ability to turn over new cells. In short, red wine encourages the body’s cells to repair themselves, creating new, youthful ones. So be sure to add a glass to your next meal, as long as you limited it to two, your body will be happy that you did. Click here to read about the Mediterranean diet, and find great meals to pair with your regular glass of red.

Dark chocolate: If you’re like us, you probably skipped right to this paragraph while salivating in denial. But it’s true! In addition to dark chocolate’s ability to raise serotonin levels and make you a much happier camper, it also contains flavonoids which help to fight bacteria, viruses, allergies and help to reduce inflammation. In addition, just one small piece of dark chocolate a day contains enough antioxidants to fight off free radicals that cause aging in the body and reduce cognitive declines caused by the aging process. Remember to limit yourself to just one piece a day, savor it and remember, the darker the chocolate the more wrinkle fighting power it contains. Click here to try our amazing Dark Chocolate Guinness Cake!

So if you’re ready to shed that middle-aged skin and reveal a new, youthful look, stop wasting all of your cash on expensive creams! As the old saying goes, ‘you are what you eat’, and with these foods you’ll be on the fast-track to glowing and gorgeous!