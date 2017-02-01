Could You Survive Rachel McAdams’ Circuit Workout?

(Photo: Twitter/@rachelmonline)

Scour the Internet for Rachel McAdams' Facebook, Twitter or Instagram profile and you'll come up empty-handed. The 38-year-old actress does fame her own way, but it hasn't kept us from noticing her.

To find out McAdams' fitness and healthy living tips, we'll just track down her trainer, Jerry Owen.

"She's very athletic, moves very fluidly and never needed a lot of correction in her workouts," Owen told Shape. "We found a way to work out every day, even if we had to do it at 4 a.m."

The 38-year-old actress' first choice would be to bike or practice yoga (she loves Kundalini yoga in the mornings!), but Owen had her focusing on shorter bursts of exercise with high intensity circuits.

"Going at a steady rate for an hour isn't improving your cardiovascular system," Owen says. "With a shorter, more intense exercise, your body is forced to tap into its fat storage to get a more sustainable energy force. Studies prove this quick, high-intensity method burns more fat."

Want to try McAdams' workout? Put on some stretchy pants and sneakers, because you're in for a wild ride.

Step 1: Warm-up

Hip Crossovers (12 reps each side)

Scorpions (12 reps each side)

Lateral Lunges (12 reps each leg)

Sumo Squats (12 reps)

Forward Lunges (12 reps each leg)

¼ mile jog

Step 2: Advanced Warm-up

Squats (12 reps)

Pushups (12 reps)

Jumping Jacks (12 reps)

Step 3: The Real Workout

Complete 12 rounds with no rest. After every third round, sprint ¼ mile as fast as you can!

Kettlebell Swings (5 swings)

Box Jumps (5 jumps)

Burpees (5 reps)

"People get too cardio-crazy and need to do more weight lifting," Owen told POPSUGAR. "Take one to two days off a week: Have a massage, make sure you get plenty of rest. The muscles actually change when they're recovering."

Do you think you could do McAdams' workout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Related:

Jennifer Garner's Circuit Will Do Amazing Things to Your BodyVanessa Lachey's Workout Is One You Could Totally DoThe Next-Level Workout That You Can Crush in 15 MinutesA 20-Minute Workout That'll Totally Outperform Your Typical Cardio