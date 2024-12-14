Saturday Night Live is airing a new episode tonight, and Chris Rock is hosting. The comedian makes his return to Studio 8H with his fourth time hosting. He was a cast member on the long-running variety sketch series from 1990 to 1993 and has appeared on numerous episodes over the years. The last time he was on SNL was the Oct. 9, 2021 episode, but he last hosted on Oct. 3, 2020, so it’s been a long time coming.

Surprisingly, Rock hasn’t been so busy with his acting work as of late since his last on-screen role was 2023’s Rustin. However, he does serve as narrator and producer of the Everybody Hates Chris animated reboot Everybody Still Hates Chris. He is set to star in three upcoming projects, with likely more on the way, so while he hasn’t been doing much on-screen work, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he isn’t still busy. He has been busy with his comedy, though. Last year, he went on tour with Kevin Rock for their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed tour.

Since Rock is no stranger to Studio 8H, SNL had fun with its promo for tonight’s episode. New cast member Jane Wickline was guiding a tour before she’s interrupted by Rock wanting to guide the tour himself. However, he starts sharing some very incorrect information, such as SNL being created in 1942 and baseball great Jackie Robinson being an intern. Wickline, as Jane Curtin, just had to stand off to the side and take in the incredibly incorrect but funny facts.

Meanwhile, with every host on Saturday Night Live, there needs to be a musical guest. Chris Rock will be joined tonight by Gracie Abrams. The 25-year-old released her debut album, Good Riddance, in 2023 and served as an opening act for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour in 2022 and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024. She was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Us” with Taylor Swift for the 2025 awards. In support of her second studio album, The Secret of Us, Abrams embarked on her fourth headlining tour, The Secret of Us Tour, this fall, concluding the first leg in October. She is set to resume the tour in Spain in February.

Rock hosts Saturday Night Live tonight on NBC, with the episode streaming tomorrow on Peacock.